Boris Johnson’s vision for a high-wage economy is built on shaky foundations

In his speech at the Conservative Party conference this week, Boris Johnson declared war on the UK’s “broken” economic model. After a decade of stagnating wages, he pledged to transform the UK into a “high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy”.

The prime minister is right to point out Britain’s dismal record on pay. Real average weekly earnings – earnings after inflation is taken into account – are barely any higher today than they were in 2008. Following the global financial crisis, real wages suffered their longest sustained decline on record, and have begun to slowly regain ground only in recent years. For those at the lower end of the income distribution, who rely on benefits to support earnings, the situation is even worse: before the pandemic hit, real incomes for the lowest income households were no higher than in 2001-02, thanks to years of sustained welfare cuts.

In one sense, the prime minister’s assault on the UK’s economic performance is somewhat surprising. After all, it is his own Conservative Party that has been directly responsible for economic policy for the past decade. For years, Tory leaders have told us that their ‘long-term economic plan’ is working and that theirs is the only party that can be trusted with the economy. But now we are being told that the UK's economic model is in fact "broken".

More than anything else, it is the austerity imposed by Johnson’s predecessors that is the main culprit of the UK’s economic malaise. A wealth of empirical research has shown that it stifled productivity, held down wages and suffocated economic growth – leading some of even its most vocal advocates to acknowledge that it was a mistake. But instead of taking responsibility for the UK’s lost decade, the prime minister sought to blame Britain’s dire economic performance on a familiar bogeyman: “uncontrolled immigration”.

Following the prime minister’s success in curbing immigration after Brexit, he wants the country to believe that an unprecedented wage boom is just around the corner. At first glance, the official data would appear to support Johnson’s optimism. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the annual growth of average weekly earnings is at a 20-year high. However, the UK’s statistical body is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that these figures present a misleading picture, for two main reasons.

The first is the impact of so-called ‘base effects’: because the UK experienced a dramatic decline in wages at the start of the pandemic, wages today are being compared to a very low baseline, resulting in artificially high wage growth. As a result, many headline economic statistics are likely to report double-digit 12-month percentage growth in coming months – not because the economy is really booming, but because the comparison will be with an historically low base period from a year ago.

The second reason is to do with ‘compositional effects’: the pandemic has resulted in significant job losses, most of which have been concentrated among lower-paid jobs. When the proportion of the workforce in low-paid jobs shrinks, average wages automatically increase – even without pay rises elsewhere. This mathematical quirk has further artificially inflated wage-growth figures. According to recent analysis from the Bank of England, underlying pay growth, after adjusting for both of these factors, is 3.3% – much lower than the official figure of 7.2% recorded in the official data in the three months to May, and nothing exceptional by historical standards.

The picture varies widely across different sectors, however. It is true that acute labour shortages in certain key sectors such as haulage – caused in part by new immigration restrictions as well as the COVID-19 pandemic – is forcing employers to offer higher pay for occupations like truck drivers. But these shortages are also having a negative knock-on impact on the wider economy, evidenced by long queues at petrol stations and empty supermarket shelves. The government’s gamble is that the current supply chain chaos is a price worth paying for the UK's transition to a “high-wage, high-skill economy”. But to say this is a risky strategy is a dramatic understatement, as it is based on a well-trodden economic fallacy.