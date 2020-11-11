The dirty side of development finance

Human rights abuses and lack of meaningful consultation are a common feature of many of the so-called “development projects”. Human rights defenders, civil society and local communities all over the world have been denouncing the inherent, structural problems of the current development model for years. Yet, banks keep burying their head under the sand, failing to recognise these problems and to address them.

On 9-12 November, for the first time ever, all public development banks in the world will gather together at the Finance in Common Summit. A high-level event, with heads of governments and representatives from around 450 finance institutions, who will meet to discuss their Covid-19 recovery plans and the future of “sustainable development”.

In their talks, though, there will be no space for human rights. Despite calls from UN experts and civil society, communities directly impacted by development projects will not have a seat at the table. With the same top-down approach that characterizes most development finance activities, all decisions at the Summit will be taken without listening to affected communities, ignoring their concerns, their needs and their priorities.

“In the name of development, these banks spread destruction in our communities”, says Vidya Dinker, social activist and president at the Indian Social Action Forum (INSAF). “They do this in our name, especially in the Global South, but not because we’re important to them. They only care about pushing out their loans. I don’t think we should be surprised that matters important to us – environmental, social and human rights – are not important for them. The signal is loud and clear: there will be a big summit, 450 banks will be there, but they don’t need us there. They’ll just continue to spread inequality and debt across the world”.

Public development banks control $11.2 trillion in assets in total. The amount they invest annually is equivalent to the economies of 110 countries combined. Since the pandemic started, they have committed around US$97.2 billion for over 700 COVID-19 related projects. But these funds are rarely bringing benefits for the most vulnerable. Instead, development finance often exacerbates inequality, corruption, poverty, debt, and human rights abuses.

In Armenia, for the past two years, local residents have been protesting against the development of the Amulsar gold mine. Built near the touristic spa town of Jermuk by the international mining company Lidyan, the mine would pose a threat to the environment and livelihoods of the local people. As the company plans to use cyanide to leach gold concentrate, the precious water sources in the area are in danger.

“We have a successful, 70-year-old spa business here, and farmers who provide the resort with their agricultural products. We are just struggling to have a peaceful corner to live our lives. But the development banks have come here to tell us we did not develop well, that they need to bring development. But that means to poison us”, says local activist Tehmine Yenoqyan.