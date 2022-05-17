Last week, the UK government used the Queen’s Speech to announce a Financial Services and Markets Bill that will contain two new objectives for the country’s financial regulators: to promote “growth” and “international competitiveness”.

According to the government, this is part of wider plans to ensure financial services continue to deliver for individuals and businesses. But what “international competitiveness” really means is letting multinational finance companies make huge profits by taking irresponsible risks with taxpayers’ money.

At a time of global financial volatility, grave climate risk and a cost of living crisis, we should be very concerned about the signals these plans send about government policy priorities – and the ability of these new objectives to deliver benefits for the real economy.

That’s why I’ve joined more than 50 leading economists, including Nobel Laureates and former ministers and regulators, in sending an open letter to the government opposing these misguided proposals.

And there are good reasons for our concern – after all, we’ve been here before. In the years leading up to the 2008 global financial crisis, the cataclysmic event that cost the world economy some $10tn, the Financial Services Authority (now replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority) had a focus on competitiveness, which, in the aftermath of the crisis, was found to have helped cause the disaster.

As Andrew Bailey, now governor of the Bank of England, reminded us in 2019, Britain tried a competitiveness objective before, and “it didn’t end well, for anyone.” The government should listen to his warning, to prevent taxpayers across the UK once again bailing out the sector when excessive risk-taking explodes into another crisis.