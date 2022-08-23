“We must place true value on the environment and go beyond gross domestic product as a measure of human progress and well-being,” said United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres in June at Stockholm+50, a meeting convened by the UN to discuss the world’s environmental and ecological crises.

It was an astonishing statement. This once-fringe idea of going ‘beyond GDP’ is finally appearing at the highest level of international policy discussions and inside governments from New Zealand to Wales.

GDP is an economic indicator that measures economic growth – in particular, the value of all goods and services produced in an economy. But it doesn’t take into account many of the issues that actually affect our lives, such as health and well-being, income, gender equality or the state of the environment.

Even Simon Kuznets, the economist who presented the original formulation of GDP, said in 1934 that: “The welfare of a nation can scarcely be inferred from a measurement of national income.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Now, especially, as the world is on fire and inflation squeezes our populations, the contradictions of GDP as the primary indicator of a country’s economic success are even more obvious.

GDP took a dive in 2020, at the onset of COVID-19. Since then, however, it has skyrocketed in most countries.

The contrast between overall well-being and economic growth is perhaps most evident in the US. Between 2020 and 2021 US GDP increased by 9.08%, but during that same period, life expectancy actually decreased by 0.39 years. By current standards of development and economic progress, which are centred around GDP, even the recent oil spill in Tennessee is considered a positive outcome because it stimulates short-term cleanup and rebuilding operations.

Now some nations – such as New Zealand – are jumping on board with more holistic metrics. A recent report from the Wellbeing Economy Alliance (which one of us works for) found the countries that prioritised well-being over economic growth during COVID fared better from a health and economic standpoint.

New Zealand implemented a ‘go hard, go early’ strategy led by public health experts, with the support of treasury economists who have centred their budgets since 2019 around a Living Standards Framework. According to this framework, well-being is “when people are able to lead fulfilling lives with purpose, balance and meaning”.

Even though the lockdowns limited short-term growth, the country experienced COVID fatalities that were below the levels of comparable countries in 2020. The world’s 29 highest-income countries together had over a million excess deaths.

Australia's new treasurer Jim Chalmers has now announced plans to develop measures that go beyond economic growth, inspired by New Zealand’s Wellbeing Budget.

Other countries and multilateral bodies are also making significant strides to move ‘beyond GDP’. Members of the Wellbeing Economy Governments partnership (WEGo) – which includes New Zealand as well as Iceland, Scotland, Wales, Finland and Canada – have also outlined actions they are taking to achieve this.