Gen Z and the business of being woke

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, when holiday travel was an uncomplicated process that went from aspiration to action in one easy step, Debbie* prepared for her summer vacation by shopping online at Shein. She knew from TikTok and Instagram that the Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant was, in her words, “super cheap”. Shein seemed to perfectly match Debbie’s very specific idea of what she wanted: “Jewellery that I could wear on holiday and just throw away later.”

Three years on, Debbie isn’t so sure she do her holiday shopping at Shein again. She says she now has ethical concerns about the company, having looked at an investigation into its ultra-fast shopping ecosystem by media outlet Rest of World. Debbie’s concerns and her youth – she is finishing a bachelor’s degree at the University of London – make her a typical member of Generation Z.

The first generation of true digital natives, Gen Z loosely consists of people born between 1995 and 2010. Their “main spur to consumption”, according to a 2018 McKinsey study of Gen Z habits, is “the search for truth, in both a personal and a communal form”. This makes Gen Z more passionate than millennials about buying products from brands that align with their values. And Gen Z’s values – social and environmental justice – matter hugely to business. At 2.5 billion people, Gen Z accounts for a third of the world's population; nine out of every ten Gen Z-ers live in Asia and other emerging markets.

A year after its study of Gen Z predilections, McKinsey issued ‘The State of Fashion’ report, in partnership with the industry news site, The Business of Fashion. That report noted the rise of “woke” consumers as one of ten key trends. Being woke, according to Merriam-Webster, means, being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”, though Gen Z adds environmental justice to the mix.

But it’s not just the fashion industry. Businesses across the spectrum know they must show how much they care about social and political issues. So they do. More and more.

Corporate activism is good for business

Think cosmetics company The Body Shop’s vocal criticism of the British government’s attempts late last year to push through a new policing law that would impose severe penalties on protesters. Think ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s statement on the same issue: “This bill is dangerous. It’s authoritarian. It’s draconian.” The bill is yet to be passed and is going back and forth between both Houses of Parliament in a process known as ping pong.

Ben & Jerry’s has also issued hard-hitting, repeated criticisms of the UK government’s “anti-refugee agenda”. Further back, there was Nike’s 2018 ad in support of American footballer Colin Kaepernick’s controversial decision to highlight racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the US national anthem before NFL games. And Levi’s ongoing, four-year-old campaign against “America’s gun violence epidemic”.

Californian outdoor clothing brand Patagonia, a family-owned company, has always worn its activism as a badge of honour, something its chief executive once said is easier “when you do not have to answer to shareholders”. And Penzeys Spices, a family-owned firm in Wisconsin, presumably works to the same principle, with founder Bill Penzey liberally dispensing politically progressive screeds along with jars of spices and discounts themed around issues such as racism and continued Republican support for Donald Trump. In his July 2018 newsletter to customers, Penzey said that “standing up against everything the Republican Party has come to stand for is really, really, really (+76 more reallys), really good for business.”

With or without shareholders, is taking a stand actually good for business? It’s hard to give a clear answer across the board, but trends suggest so. When Unilever’s former CEO, Paul Polman, stepped down in 2019, after a decade in the job, he declared that the company’s “290% shareholder return” was the “result of a more socially and environmentally responsible model. In fact it’s the only way to ensure long-term returns. Put yourself to [the] service of society.”

Experts say that Polman’s Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, a scheme to double the global consumer goods group’s revenue while slashing its carbon footprint by half, helped the company in terms of reputation and sales, even as it continued to face allegations of underpaying tax.

Omid Aschari, professor of strategic management at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland, pointed openDemocracy towards “a promising Boston Consulting Group study that found that companies with strong ESG performances have a higher valuation”.

“I’m in marketing,” says professor David Reibstein, from the Wharton School of Business, “if one is indifferent or not taking a position, it puts you at a disadvantage.”