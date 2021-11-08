It’s time for the renewables industry to get dirty

The renewable energy industry, meanwhile, prioritises ‘market’ solutions and offers itself as a market solution – which underestimates the extent to which fossil fuel interests rig the market for themselves. Although they engage in some lobbying activities, with long-standing industry groups in Scotland and the rest of the UK, renewable companies spend relatively little on this. Several of the very largest companies appear not to be members of the established lobbying groups.

The renewables industry lacks the reach, ruthlessness and broad horizons of its fossil fuel competitors. The result of this reticence is that renewables have a much weaker voice than they might.

And it isn’t all about PR and political engagement – parts of the renewables industry are being gently co-opted into ‘junior partner’ roles to fossil fuels in a range of areas, which is both strategic madness and dreadful optics. If fossil fuel companies make strategic investments in clean technology, you can be sure it is not with the intention of replacing their core business.

I have spent almost 20 years working in the UK’s renewable energy and infrastructure sector. Here is what I think the renewables industry needs to do, if it wants to push back against fossil fuels and actually begin to replace them:

1) Stop helping them

The renewables industry should stop helping fossil fuels greenwash their portfolios.

Fossil fuel majors are not entering into collaborative projects like this joint venture between Shell and Iberdrola to help renewable energy replace oil and gas as the leading energy source. Renewable energy chiefs should not get involved in collaborative projects with the fossil fuel industry unless they clearly and measurably wind down and close a part of that industry – such as providing renewable power to a time-limited decommissioning project.

Special caution should be taken over joint ventures with oil and gas companies. Commercially, these are likely to involve restrictions on using any designs developed within the joint venture later. This would be especially bad for something like floating offshore wind, which could be on the verge of game-changing new platform designs. Joint venture contracts also usually place a non-criticism obligation on the renewable energy partner. All of this further curtails the ability of the renewables sector to wield its own power to affect public and political opinion.

These projects also look terrible, and contribute to extremely damaging public perceptions that renewable energy is a scam, or not really a replacement for fossil fuels.

2) Invest in a think tank

A think tank could help coordinate how the renewables industry positions itself towards developing stories and long-term trends. It could operate a media grid to get ahead of the news and build helpful narratives.

It could carry out political planning and liaison, throw dinners, run events, write research papers, and propose ready-drafted policies to benefit renewables generally. There is reportedly a high degree of coordination between the various ‘libertarian’ think tanks and institutes organised around fossil fuels. There ought to be some effort to organise one in opposition.

3) Promote complementary systems

Fossil fuel companies ensure that high-carbon infrastructure like airports, roads and gas boilers (which lock in long-term need for their product) expand, while reasonable alternatives like new rail and heat pumps are blocked, with supporters of those industries duly smeared. See how this Telegraph front page on heat pumps follows the line of this campaign funded by lobby group Global Warming Policy Forum so closely – or how the current gas price crisis has often been framed as an indictment of climate change policies.

Much plausible evidence suggests a world running substantially on renewable energy will not be able to power existing transport, heating and other systems on a one-to-one replacement basis. Renewables companies should assist in promoting alternative systems that are sustainable. Decentralised systems in particular tend not to complement fossil fuel generation but could be well-suited to distributed renewable energy.