Why Britain’s labour movement needs a red-hot media strategy

As a sociologist researching the relationship between trade unions and the media, I watched with fascination – and admiration – as an estimated 200,000 workers took strike action in the UK this summer in response to the cost of living crisis. Over the next few days, unions are expected to call for coordinated strike action at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) annual conference.

Historically, the media has always been the key battleground for trade unions competing with employers and the government to influence public debate. The media can play a decisive role in determining the outcome of industrial disputes – for instance, by generating negative coverage that weakens workers’ solidarity and resolve on the picket lines.

If the labour movement wants to make real and lasting gains for workers in today’s broken Britain, it’s crucial that it comes up with its own red-hot media strategy.

Hostile media landscape

In the UK, trade unions face an extremely hostile media landscape: a predominantly right-wing press owned by a handful of billionaires; the almost total disappearance of industrial correspondents; the loss in the mid-twentieth century of a national, TUC-funded media platform; and a meek Labour Party desperately trying to distance itself from the labour movement.

Furthermore, the specific phenomenon of anti-union bias in national newspapers, which often sets news agendas for broadcasters, is well documented and goes back several decades.

During the 1984-85 miners’ strike, a war metaphor was a persistent feature of media coverage. Strikers and the National Union of Mineworkers were cast in the role of the enemy and demonised, while the position of the government and police repression was legitimised.

Fast forward to the 2002-03 firefighter dispute, and research found coverage – in the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Sun – to be heavily loaded against the Fire Brigades Union. Interestingly, these newspapers were entirely unaffected by the union’s well-planned media strategy and public relations efforts.