A dramatic spike in living costs after a decade of pay restraint has provoked what is – in recent years, at least – an unprecedented clamour for wage increases across the public and private sectors.

After a week of rail strikes, a no-holds-barred group of workers has emerged as the pacesetters in what is being billed as a summer of discontent.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT rail union, is leading from the front. His union is ready to help others across the public sector to coordinate and strengthen action to pursue pay claims and defend jobs and conditions.

We are seeing a level of turbulence in the workforce that cries out for an informed response from the news media.

Sadly, we are lacking the in-depth reporting of old, the background coverage and analysis in press, television and radio, that used to put industrial strife into context and give workers a voice.

Instead, we are seeing a repeat of the ‘Punch and Judy’ style of reporting that left the British public so ill-informed during the Brexit referendum, which is failing to explain the impact on employment of both the work-from-home phenomenon and the recent leap in energy prices.

Until their slow demise in the 1990s, there was an elite and prolific band of journalists known as the Labour and Industrial Correspondents’ Group.

They were specialist reporters writing for national and local newspapers, and broadcasters on radio and television, who concentrated on covering pay disputes, plant closures, redundancies, and the role of trade unions.

I was among them. As a labour and industrial correspondent for BBC Radio, I was on the front line throughout the major industrial confrontations of the Thatcher decade, including the 1984-85 miners’ strike and the Wapping dispute.