Podcast: Andra Gillespie on Georgia’s Senate runoffs

In an extended conversation, the Atlanta based political scientist outlines why the traditionally Republican state is entering a period of heavy contestation.

Mary Fitzgerald headshot in circle, small
Mary Fitzgerald
3 January 2021
Republican supporters watch returns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta, Georgia, 3 November 2020
Curtis Compton/Zuma Press/PA Images

Andra Gillespie is a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta.

openDemocracy’s editor in chief Mary Fitzgerald spoke with Andra for the recent ourVoices documentary episode on the Georgia Senate runoff races.

Their extended conversation dives into the political history of Georgia and why it is suddenly competitive after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1992.

Georgia has chosen its senators – what now?

On 5 January, Georgians vote in two critical Senate run-off elections: the result decides who controls the US Senate. Our editor-in-chief Mary Fitzgerald is finding out what people are saying on the ground – and in this live discussion will ask leading experts and activists what the results mean.

Join us on Thursday 7 January, 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

Hear from:

Greg Palast Investigative journalist, filmmaker and author of 'The Best Democracy Money Can Buy'

Andra Gillespie Associate professor of political science, Emory University, Atlanta

Nsé Ufot CEO, New Georgia Project

Aaron White North America editor, openDemocracy

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

