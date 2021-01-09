ourEconomy

Podcast: How Democrats won Georgia – and what happens now

Travelling across Georgia, we saw a radically different way of doing politics. The violence in DC should not obscure this story. And Democrats must learn from it.

Mary Fitzgerald headshot in circle, small Aaron headshot.jpg
Mary Fitzgerald Aaron White
9 January 2021
A New Georgia Project volunteer handing out pasta, gloves and scarves at a polling station in Pittsburgh, Atlanta
|
Aaron White, openDemocracy

The violent scenes in Washington, DC this week risk overshadowing Georgia's historic election result. The Democrats' victory in this Deep South state holds vitally important lessons for the future of US democracy.

Biden's party may now have a slim majority in the US Congress, but the country remains bitterly divided and – as this week demonstrated – support for Trump is not going away.

Some suggest Trump’s persistent false claims of election fraud hurt the Republicans in this election. But, as we learned travelling across Georgia, the Democratic victory here didn't happen overnight.

We spoke to dozens of voters and activists on the ground, as we watched an ambitious, long-term, grassroots operation help turn this traditionally red state blue.

Just as in the 1960s with the Civil Rights movement, activists and organisers from Martin Luther King’s home state are once again sending leaders in Washington a powerful signal of where things need to go next. But will they listen?

Listen below – and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud.

This episode was produced by Freddie Stuart. Special thanks to Penny Dale.

What do women of colour want from politics in 2021?

The pandemic, populism and public services present challenges that mean that we can't just listen to the same old voices in 2021. Black and brown women have shown themselves as vital to political organising. But what are their policy priorities?

Join us on Thursday 14 January, 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

Hear from:

Diane Abbott MP, former shadow home secretary

Sonia Adesara Doctor and reproductive rights activist

Tara Choudhury Student and activist with the Cambridge Rent Strike campaign

Chair: Nandini Archer 50.50 global commissioning editor, openDemocracy

Read more

View all in ourEconomy
Economics journalism that puts people and planet first. Get the weekly ourEconomy newsletter Join the conversation: subscribe below

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData