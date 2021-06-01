Six reasons why the EU isn’t as green as it claims

This week the EU celebrates its annual ‘Green Week’, in which Europe’s environmental elite gather to congratulate each other on how green they are.

It’s certainly true that the EU claims to be taking the climate crisis seriously, most notably through the European Commission’s flagship European Green Deal. Launched in 2019, the deal embraces virtually every policy area. It proposes to make Europe the first continent to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and the first to deliver a climate law with binding emissions targets.

There’s been very little noise in the media about the deal – possibly because anything to do with the EU is seen to be about as dry as a climate-induced dust storm. But anyone who cares about, well, life on planet Earth, would do well to pay attention. Last year openDemocracy launched our ‘Spotlight on the European Green Deal’ series, to keep the deal under much-needed scrutiny as it’s rolled out.

I won’t lie, editing the ‘spotlight’ at times feels like Orwell and Kafka are having a tea party, and can make you despair that we have any chance of stopping the climate catastrophe. But in doing so I’ve learnt that the European Green Deal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Here are six reasons why.

1) It clings to the dogma of economic growth

The US Green New Deal proposed to Congress by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keeps quiet on the topic of economic growth. It thereby skirts the thorny debate between those committed to ‘green growth’ and those who argue that growth – the infinite expansion of the economy – is incompatible with a green agenda. After all, economic growth surely isn’t an end in itself; what ultimately matters is that we build economies in which everyone can live well within planetary boundaries. Green Deals don’t have to come down on one side or another of the growth debate.

That is exactly what the European Green Deal has done, however. It commits to ‘a new growth strategy’ in which economic growth is decoupled from resource use. To prove this is possible, the Commission claims that between 1990 and 2017 Europe’s CO2 emissions decreased by 22% while its economy grew by 58%. What it fails to mention is that over the past two decades, imports from China – which aren’t counted towards Europe’s emissions figures – quadrupled from €90bn to €420bn.

There is no evidence that absolute decoupling of economic growth from resource use is possible on a global scale in the kind of timeframe we have available. In clinging to growth, the EU is doing what is known in the cryptocurrency trading world as HODLing – holding on for dear life to a product that is crashing in the hope that it will one day recover. It won’t.

2) It’s built on ‘green colonialism’

Green technology is at the heart of the European Green Deal. But solar panels and electric car batteries need lithium, cobalt, nickel and other scarce raw materials. These elements are mainly concentrated in regions of the world whose communities are already suffering under a violent extractivism that has roots in colonial plunder.

The deal talks the talk about moving to ‘a circular economy’, but while economic growth remains non-negotiable, it is unlikely to walk anywhere. The total value of imports to the EU, including minerals, is three times higher than its total exports.