The data revolution is transforming finance. It must empower people – not exploit them

Like many areas of the economy, the financial services sector is undergoing a data revolution. Companies are collecting more data about our financial lives, they’re using it to develop new products and services, and its economic value is increasing. Financial services companies collect more data on their customers than anyone else.

The government has accelerated this through initiatives to increase the flow of data. Open Banking, launched two years ago, allows customers to share their online banking payments information more easily and requires firms to allow third parties to initiate payments directly from a customer's account. Open Finance is set to extend this to all financial services companies, including pensions, consumer credit and investments.

It could bring big changes to the way we manage our money. Services developed using Open Finance could include a platform that allows people to view all of their products via a single interface, enabling them to switch more easily between providers. Consumers may be able to share their details with financial advisors in just a few clicks; potentially making access to expert advice more straightforward. Companies could gain more information to assess creditworthiness, potentially widening access to mainstream credit.

But it could also lead to greater exploitation and exclusion. People’s data might end up being used in a way that is not in their interests. For example, it might end up in the hands of firms selling them products they don’t need, or providing them with misguided or confusing advice. People might opt to have data about them shared without knowing where it’ll end up, or what it’ll be used for.

Just as in other sectors which have seen a significant growth in data-sharing, it might turn out that the biggest commercial opportunities are not in developing new products and services that benefit consumers, but in monopolies like Facebook and Google amassing data for their own purposes, with unpredictable consequences.

There’s a dangerous assumption that more competition will inevitably produce better outcomes. The governance of Open Banking is derived from an order given by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with the aim of breaking up the power of the big banks. After two years, it’s hard to pinpoint any widespread benefit to individuals and communities, despite the number of regulated providers reaching nearly 200 and their customers passing one million. The positive impact of Open Finance won’t happen by chance.