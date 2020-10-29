This election can’t contain the rage of young Americans

“Mic check, mic check. We’re gonna try something different,” a young Black woman bellowed into the bullhorn, joined by two young marching band drummers.

“You, can’t, stop, the revolution”, she sang. “You can’t stop the revolution” louder this time. Hundreds followed behind, bopping to the rhythm.

The crowd had been marching for hours, steadily growing as the night progressed, picking up angry and lonely mourners along the way.

The routine was all too familiar. Chanting into the dark and desolate concrete canyons of lower Manhattan, watched by the drone and helicopter buzzing above.

“Whose bridge? Our bridge!” The leaderless crowd, now amassing to a couple thousand, chanted as they seized the Williamsburg overpass.

As I walked back home, the chanting echoed onto the adjacent streets lined with shuttered businesses and makeshift homeless shelters.

What future?

One in four young people in the United States seriously considered suicide in June.

Around 52% of 18-29 year olds are living with their parents – the highest percentage in more than a century.

Those of us born between 1981-1996 own just 4.6% of wealth, even though we are 35% of the total workforce – the largest cohort in the labor force.

In this collapsing empire, there’s not much to look forward to.

Nearly a thousand Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, and models predict that the virus could take more than 400,000 lives by the end of year. Twelve million Americas have been kicked off their employer based insurance since the pandemic began, tens of millions face the immediate threat of eviction. And 45 million Americans continue to carry a collective $1.6 trillion of student debt.

Many young people are suffering in solitude, exacerbating an already pervasive epidemic of loneliness.

Children are watching the small towns they grew up in reduced to ash along the West Coast, as the prospects of a hospitable future appear more futile every year.

And all the while, the federal government, even on the eve of the election, has refused to pass another much needed stimulus package to prevent millions from falling off the cliff edge.

Yet even amidst this darkness, a revolutionary energy has captured the minds of young people across the country. Beneath the superficial election noise – the varnish of vanity has worn off, exposing a beautiful awakening of solidarity and determination to build a radically better future.

A long March

For many young people, Bernie Sanders was the one presidential candidate that was able to speak directly to our needs. He was going to be the one to dismantle the rotten system: abolish student debt, decommodify the healthcare industry and institute a wealth tax.

But his candidacy collapsed in March after the remaining moderate candidates consolidated behind Joe Biden at the last minute.

For those who were part of his campaign, it was a devastating end. Bernie triggered a renewed belief in democracy – that there were some politicians that cared about you, who would fight for you. He understood that the system was rotten.

This wasn’t, as Cornel West would say, that milquetoast neoliberal hope. It was the kind that spoke to the constant battle for dignified survival, in a vicious system that suffocates so many Americans, so much of our generation.

He spoke to those graduates sent off into the world in a deep pit of debt peonage; bar staff who fear a surprise medical emergency will spontaneously send them into bankruptcy; Uber drivers and independent contractors surviving off lower wage, algorithm-based work; and those overwhelmed by the prospect of an uninhabitable future.

And then COVID-19 struck.