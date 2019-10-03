In the second of ourEconomy's interviews from this year's TWT, the Guardian's Owen Jones spoke to us about a second Brexit referendum, the coming UK general election, Jeremy Corbyn and left coalitions. Watch now.
VIDEO: interview with Owen Jones
'We can’t allow this to be the Brexit election, it has to be an election about the injustices that led to this turmoil in the first place.'
3 October 2019
