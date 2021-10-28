Vote looms on health bill that would subject English NHS to cronyism and cuts

The UK government’s Health and Care Bill represents a major threat to the future of the NHS.

It will fundamentally change it from a national public service, delivered by public sector workers, to around 42 local, integrated care ‘systems’, each based on a business model. The implications for patients and staff are extremely serious.

If enacted, the bill will worsen a postcode lottery as each system will be required to develop a plan to meet the health needs of the local population, deciding which treatments to prioritise and which not to prioritise in their given areas.

I believe it will lead to increased rationing of services, too, as the Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) running the care systems will have far stricter financial limits each year, and once they have spent the money they have been allocated, patients may have to wait longer or go without treatment. That is a frightening prospect.

As it currently stands, the bill allows for big business to sit on both ICBs and their constituent Integrated Care Partnerships (ICPs), with private companies influencing decisions about what health and social care is available in an area, despite the fact that those very same companies will, in all likelihood, be seeking contracts to deliver health and care in that same area. Conflicts of interest are inevitable.

Health minister Edward Argar told MPs last month that the government will amend the bill to prevent “individuals with significant interests in private healthcare” from sitting on ICBs. This is a weak response; it should be a fundamental principle that decisions about the planning of services and expenditure of public money are made by public servants. What’s more, such an amendment to ICBs would not apply to ICPs, the minister made clear – and so would still leave the complex array of sub-committees, placed-based partnerships and provider collaboratives open to the influence of private companies.