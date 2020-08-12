How COVID-19 is redefining “working remotely” for Canada’s high-skilled foreign workers

There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic border closure has had a substantial impact on economies worldwide. However, stuck in limbo are foreigners who were meant to arrive in Canada for the purpose of contributing to the country’s economic growth. Canada, once facing a major backlog of immigration applications, has placed a hold on the processing of all applications until June 9, 2020. This has presented many challenges for employers in the country, and those who were otherwise on their way to begin a new life and new career in the country.

So, where does that leave Canada’s temporary foreign workers? While many low-skilled temporary foreign workers are still entering the country, and the Government has launched its controversial Agri-Food Pilot Program, many high-skilled temporary foreign workers that are deemed, suddenly, as non-essential, are left wondering about their options.

Canada’s high-skilled temporary foreign workers include knowledge-based, professional class and trades professions, who work in sectors that are still operating despite the lockdown. But there is very little clarity on what is deemed essential. Of course, the National Occupational Classification system is of little help, as it is not used in highlighting which foreign workers can enter the country.