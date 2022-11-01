Even so, advancing women's rights in an Indigenous community is not easy, despite the increasing mobilisation of Indigenous peoples for gender rights, the intensive use of social networks and a university education for some.

Nevertheless, Indigenous people increasingly display feminist awareness and are conscious of the urgent need for egalitarian schemes for women as well as for nature. According to the health ministry, between 2007 and 2017 (the most recent data available) there were more than 8,000 reported cases of violence against Indigenous women in Brazil.

Before the school session begins, some of the participants engage in ritual dances and chants that speak of community and allow them to recognise each other as equals and in solidarity, while invoking ‘Mother Nature’ as an element of communion and Indigenous identity.

The sessions, which Hamangaí organises regularly, always take place around an offering of plants, fruit and necklaces. They adopt the ‘fishbowl’ participatory methodology of group discussion: a few chairs are placed in an inner circle with concentric rings of chairs for the rest of the participants. At the school session, soon after the Salvador march, as many as 40 women are in the group at one point. They include both older women and young teenage girls and it is obvious there is considerable interest in Hamangaí’s efforts to help the community share its problems and look for viable solutions.