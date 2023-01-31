Top private schools’ ‘paltry’ charity work revealed

When contacted, The King’s School confirmed that these partnerships were “live” but did not provide any detail on their frequency or impact. The school also offers volunteer opportunities and raises money for charities. The school’s accounts list 138 means-tested bursaries – but do not disclose how many of these are full rather than partial.

Godolphin and Latymer School, a private London girls’ school charging up to £8,395 a term in fees, listed an Instagram account a student created about breast cancer in 2020 as an example of its charitable work. The school also fundraises and works with local state schools. According to information published on Schools Together, the school provides “around 50” fully funded bursaries.

Westminster School, which can charge up to £15,447 a term, offered the use of its observatory to local primary school students on a Friday evening as part of its community work. When contacted, the school did not clarify how many local primary school students had utilised the observatory as part of the partnership.

Westminster also raises money for charities. It provided 37 fully funded bursaries out of 757 students in 2021.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Westminster, like independent schools all around the country, has engaged in public benefit work for many years, with much collaboration with other schools, charitable work, knowledge sharing, civic engagement and use of facilities as well as big, ongoing projects such as Westminster Platform and Westminster Phab. This work takes place all year round and we are committed to see it continue and grow for many more years to come.”

Private schools' charitable activities are regulated by the Charity Commission, while Ofsted and the Department for Education have additional regulatory powers when it comes to the education they provide. But the Charity Commission would not say if it had ever investigated an independent school for failure to provide public benefit.

In practice, it hardly ever revokes charitable status from any charity as a sanction. It is understood that only cases of “persistent non-reporting” of an independent school’s charity work could warrant investigation by the Charity Commission.

Labour has pledged if elected to strip private schools of their “inexcusable” charitable status, with shadow education secretary Bridget Philipson claiming that “protecting private schools isn't about aspiration for all of our children, it's about ensuring exclusive opportunities remain in the hands of a privileged few."

openDemocracy recently revealed that private schools have received £157m of Covid grants during the pandemic, despite those grants being denied to state schools.

A spokesperson for private school abolition group Integrate Private Schools told openDemocracy the public should question the motivation behind these acts of community outreach.

“It is true that elite private schools lend their resources at times, but this just exemplifies the excess these schools have to begin with,” they told openDemocracy. “Looking at the examples given of bunker tours and paltry sums donated, these are nothing but crumbs from the table that the rest of us should be thankful for.

“We would question the motivation behind these schemes and suggest that it lies less in good-willed charity and more in hope of good publicity, maintaining their public image in defence of millions in state funding.”

openDemocracy has approached all the private schools in this story for comment.