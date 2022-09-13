The past few years have been tumultuous for the British monarchy and the media. Allegations that Prince Andrew sexually exploited a minor and his well-documented friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have taken a chip out of the monarchy’s armour.

The disgust and criticism that ensued following reports suggesting the Queen had paid Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre in a civil sexual assault case brought in the US, said to be as much as £12m, has led to calls for transparency in royal finances and tarnished Buckingham Palace’s reputation further.

Such upheaval characterised the last few years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and reflects the importance of media representations from her coronation until her death. The Queen reigned over rapid technological media expansion, from the emergence of television, through tabloid newspapers and paparazzi, to social media and citizen journalism. Her time on the throne spanned an era that has seen our relationship to media cultures change beyond recognition. One result of this is that we have more access to the monarchy than ever before.

In my book, I argue that the media is central to the monarchy’s survival. These changing media forms tell us something about our relationship to the visibility and invisibility of the monarchy today, and how this sets up the reign of King Charles III.

The media monarchy

Royal history is a history of representations in different forms. For hundreds of years, the monarch’s profile has been depicted on banknotes, stamps and coins. Queen Victoria’s reign was represented in newspapers and by early film, and between the two world wars, monarchs used radio to speak directly to the nation.

The Queen’s coronation in 1953 was a cornerstone for change. It was the first royal event to be televised live, at a time when television was still a relatively new invention and a rarity in British homes. Many bought their first set for the event. To go ahead with live broadcasting was not a straightforward decision, and reflects royal, government, and public discomfort with changing media technologies. Prime minister Winston Churchill, for example, argued that “modern mechanical arrangements” should be banned from the coronation, and “it would be unfitting that the whole ceremony, not only in its secular but also in its religious and spiritual aspects, should be presented as if it were a theatrical performance”.