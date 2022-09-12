For the first time in most of our living memory, we have a new monarch.

During her long reign, Queen Elizabeth II represented stability, heritage and the status quo, and her image as monarch was what mattered most.

In her lifetime, she gave only a handful of interviews. The British public built its image of her personality mainly from photographs – there are quite a few; after all, she was one of the most photographed individuals in history. And from the odd news story describing her reaction to something; her alleged comments about Brexit, in January 2019, was a notable example.

Charles is a very different matter. Much has been written about Charles as a “meddling King” (including a London and Broadway play dramatising this) and about his general unpopularity. But, as I argue in my book ‘Running the Family Firm’, one of the most interesting ways for us to think about what kind of king Charles will be is to look at his very own toy town: Poundbury, in Dorset.

Poundbury: privilege and power

Poundbury, a 400-acre “urban extension” to the town of Dorchester, is built on Duchy of Cornwall land (Charles being Duke of Cornwall when heir apparent). It is a space where all of Charles’s infamous interventions – into architecture, agriculture, science, healthcare, ecology, religion and horticulture – play out in material form.

Housing about 4,000 people, it seems to be designed as Charles’s utopia: a perfect community untainted by the horrors of modernism, which he has long despised. If you search online for Poundbury, one of the top suggested hits is: “Is Poundbury fake?” If you’ve been there, you’ll understand why the question is asked.

The use of facades is a central preoccupation. When I visited, the nostalgic peristyle of the so-called ‘Poundbury Village Stores’ actually housed a branch of the supermarket Budgens. Gas pipes and ventilation systems are hidden by gargoyles or intricate decorations.