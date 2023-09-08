Council housing tenants on an estate built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) say they've been given no information about the safety of their homes.

The 18-home Knights estate in Basildon, Essex, was the first example of Siporex (another name for RAAC) being used for housing in the UK and is still standing.

Built in 1962, it now contains a mix of social housing and privately owned homes. When we visited, openDemocracy was shown examples of cracks in concrete on external walls by one tenant. She said: “There’s a metal bit sticking out and a massive crack and you can see through to the outside from our house. If we’re inside you can actually see daylight.”

Lesley Harbinson, who has lived on the estate for 37 years, added: “I’m a bit worried. They’re interconnected the houses, so in effect we’ve got three next door neighbours. So if one goes, the houses joined to them would go. It’s a difficult situation. I won't be sleeping happily in my bed tonight.”

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

As revealed by openDemocracy yesterday, this is the first housing estate found to be built using RAAC since the schools scandal broke last week.

The council told openDemocracy yesterday all its affected tenants had been informed. It also said it carries out “regular stock condition surveys” of properties built using RAAC to “ensure residents remain safe”.

openDemocracy spoke to nine households, eight of whom were Basildon Council tenants. The other property was being used for temporary accommodation by the council.

All of the residents said they’d never been told of any potential safety issues regarding the use of RAAC in their homes.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” said the daughter of an elderly disabled tenant.

“I know about it in the schools but in these houses, no. We’ve had nothing from the council,” said another tenant.