The new age politics of gender in the Hindutva movement and faith-based identity contestation

On the evening of September 5, 2017, barely two steps away from her residence in southwest Bangalore, journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by two assassins on a motorbike who fired at her close-range before fleeing the scene. According to police reports, she was shot with the same gun, used back in 2015, to kill writer and activist MM Kalburgi, another ‘enemy of the nation’ in the eyes of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lankesh was the editor of the ‘Gauri Lankesh Patrika’, a tabloid which earned the status of an ‘anti-establishment’ publication under the BJP-led government. Gauri’s body lying in a pool of blood, provided yet another instance that evening of how ‘the right to dissent is being threatened’ under the watch of an ideology responsible for the death of Gandhi. Meanwhile, as protesters held candlelight vigils to protest the killing, the BJP and its parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (R.S.S.), a powerful Hindu-nationalist paramilitary group took to social media celebrating the death of yet another fearless woman by justifying her murder as something she called upon herself by criticizing the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ostensibly campaigned in favour of Vikas (Development) and provided a vision of a “New India” to which the country responded positively in the 2014 general elections. The silver-tongued Modi pitched every controversy against the establishment – corruption, demonetization, rising communalism – in terms of the relentless instrumentalization of nationalist sentiments, sharing a penchant with the extreme right’s view of the nation. In his campaign he deployed a populist strategy attempting to link the nativist ideology of his party to popular aspirations, fears and prejudices, including gendered folk and religious visualizations of a “New India” that subscribes to the BJP idea of divisive nationalism.

He positioned himself as an aam admi (common man), claiming to be an erstwhile chai-wala (tea-seller), whose sole purpose was to serve the country as a chowkidar (watchman). His claims conjured a clear ideological repertoire – one of a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu polity) that demonises religious minorities (especially the Muslims) as evil ‘others’. Caterina Kinnval points out that what Modi has in common with other populists is the ability to unite narratives of nativism – expressed in nationalist terms, and the knowledge that sentiments, images and symbols, rather than rational argument or accurate history, can galvanize individuals by offering his followers what Pankaj Mishra refers to as, “a fantastical vision of making India great again.” He proudly proclaims he is a Hindu Nationalist whilst remaining silent in the face of a growing anti-secular cyberspace that abuses liberals as “liber-tards” (abbreviation of Liberal retards).

However, what significantly changed in the 2019 general election campaign was the call to revive Hindutva ideology within the social and political sphere, to define both belonging and un-belonging to the nation. Modi’s nationalism captures the zeitgeist of a masculine patriarchal past within the domains of spatiality, historicity, and gender. BJP’s Hindutva asserts masculinity and masculine desire as a collective national consciousness reinforcing its sense of honour in protecting the nation (imagined as a feminine entity).