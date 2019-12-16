The ‘gender turn’ of the populist radical right

The European populist radical right’s ‘gender turn’ constitutes a key aspect of the culturalization of migration, which we will focus on here by taking a look at the cases of France and Germany. Both populist radical right parties in these two national contexts demonstrate how the populist-radical right creates “insider” and “outsider” distinctions through representations of “migrant” and “native” gendered bodies.

Culture makes a comeback

As the Cold War’s ideological and polarizing influence receded in Europe and, as Germany unified once again, culture was making its comeback in national and Europe-wide politics. In a changing political landscape in which ideological politics were losing ground, right-wing radicalism could therefore more strongly articulate cultural nativism as a common ground against fragmentation. As Mark Sedgwick points out, many new right thinkers in France and Germany were envisioning a conservative revolution that would preserve the cultural peculiarities of Europe and its nation-states, and protect them from Muslim migration and even American influence. With the Maastricht Treaty and the subsequent attempts at a political union, the populist radical right parties also spoke louder for mobilization against European integration and its migration regime. During that decade, however, the efforts of far-right fractions to unite did not succeed. The attempts of the National Party of Germany were foiled, as the German public reacted against the increasing neo-Nazi violence targeting Muslim migrants, while in France the National Front remained marginal due to its anti-Semitic stance.

In the western world globalization had already become an uncontested and binding norm, but in the 1990s few regions faced such a considerable scale of integration of socioeconomic activities and communication as western Europe did. As Magnus Marsdal suggests, rejecting migration on the grounds of labour protection had, at the time, lost its cogency, while using cultural difference as a reason to oppose immigration was usually a more credible option. What is more, as neoliberalism was eroding the welfare state and its attendant policies in western Europe, the conception of social welfare was progressively transforming from being a right to a “privilege”. As a result, the far-right used welfare as an object that must be “defended” against migrants who were represented as “lazy” and “dependent on welfare benefits”. Over time, instead of labour protectionism, a putative cultural onslaught against Europe acquired prominence in right-wing anti-migration campaigns, especially from the 2000s onward.

France and Germany

Economic and security crises in the western world and the eurozone added to the common anxieties, which right-wing populists deployed in their anti-migration rhetoric. The increase in the number of terrorist assaults and violent militancy allegedly motivated by the Islamic faith were integrated into an arsenal against immigration from the East. Populist radical-right campaigns saturated with violent and inferior images of Islam to justify the innate differences between Europe’s “native” populations and immigrants often mobilized gender to this effect.

While a common tendency to instrumentalize gender and women’s rights discourse to draw boundaries between “insiders” and “outsiders” is evident throughout Europe, how this is done differs depending on the particular national context. Gender-based discourses are integrated into national trajectories of long-term debates on gender, national identity and culture, as part of the pragmatic efforts of contemporary radical right wing populist parties to widen their appeal. France’s National Rally (Rassemblement National – formerly Front National) is a case in point. Under its current leader, Marine Le Pen, the party has gone through a transformation in the context of the “de-demonisation” policy she has been pursuing since 2011 in order to extend its appeal to a wider electorate base. In an effort to reformulate the party’s rhetoric in liberal-secular terms, Marine Le Pen changed the party’s policy on a number of issues that affect women: it abandoned its condemnation of abortion (defining it now as a “sad necessity”), and started to defend the free allocation of parental leave to both parents and the possibility of them sharing it, signalling a significant rupture with her father’s leadership. Breaking with more traditional representations of women as passive and housebound, the party’s official rhetoric as well as its visual propaganda cast French women in active roles, prioritizing their representation as liberated resisters defending French national identity and women’s rights against Muslim migrants.