The “genocide on mothers”: moral panic underpinning anti-gender campaigns in Czechia

During the service Petr Piťha, Catholic priest and former minister of education, gave a speech during which he claimed:

“Freedom either exists, and then all other types of freedom naturally evolve from it, or it does not exist and then there is no freedom at all. Due to the Istanbul Convention and pressure groups such as ‘genderlobbyists’ and ‘homolobbyists’, there will be no freedom. (...) Your families will be torn apart and dispersed. (…) They will kidnap your kids and they will never tell you where they have hidden them, to whom they have sold them and where they have imprisoned them.”

He went on to argue that the ratification of the Istanbul Convention would lead to the introduction of “other pervert laws” that have already been introduced in other western countries and which aim to ruin the concept of the traditional family. These activists, he said, took their ideology from both Marxism and Nazism, predicting that parents who call their son a boy and their daughter a girl will be sent to concentration camps.

His speech illustrates many of the multiple semantics of Czechia’s anti-gender campaigns. On the one hand it plays with the narrative of the past, misusing the national collective memory and constructing feminism as an aspect of totalitarianism in a country that has experienced occupation, both, at the hands of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. On the other, it is framed as an attack on the traditional family. The actors involved in anti-gender campaigning frame the convention as a “Trojan horse”, a totalitarian ideology, claiming to be protecting women, while imposing western deviant values on the Czech people, and promoting a sexual revolution that would inevitably lead to the sexualization of children, the legalization of paedophilia, and a total destruction of gender identities.

Combining opposition to gender with reclaiming women’s rights

This discourse is, by no means, confined to Czechia. It is part of a new form of anti-feminism that inspires “anti-gender campaigns”. Built on a populist discourse constructing “us – the normal people” vs. “them – the corrupted NGOs and activists that suck the money from the state for immoral, perverted projects” and “them – the immoral deviants at the fringes of society” referring to the LGBT minority and feminists – these campaigns represent a transnational phenomenon with common roots, localized and translated to fit different national contexts.

It depends on a notion of “gender ideology”, first introduced by the Vatican as a reaction to the 1994 UN conference on Population and Development in Cairo and the 1995 Beijing conference on women. As Kuhar and Paternotte argue “gender ideology”:

“is a term initially created to oppose women’s and LGBT rights activism as well as scholarship deconstructing essentialist and naturalistic assumptions about gender and sexuality. (…) It regards gender as the ideological matrix of a set of abhorred ethical and social reforms, namely sexual and reproductive rights, same-sex marriage and adoption, new reproductive technologies, sex education, gender mainstreaming, protection against gender violence and others. Ignoring the history of the notion, ‘gender ideology’ authors rely heavily on John Money’s problematic experiments and erroneously consider Judith Butler as the mother of ‘gender ideology’.”

Far-right actors, promoting such discourses nevertheless claim to fight for “women’s rights”. This instrumentalization of women’s rights is known under the term femonationalism. Sara Farris, who coined the term, claims that the convergence of nationalist and feminist discourses helps the far right to justify their xenophobic politics which by no means strive for more gender equality. Although what they preach is not women’s liberation but the cancellation of decades of steady progress in terms of gender and sexual rights achieved by social activism, it is couched in the idiom of women’s rights and empowerment, the “right” of women to be women and mothers and to be liberated from the shackles of work as women’s natural place is in the family. The household is viewed as a haven, the castle where the woman as mother rules. Women are no longer depicted as “obedient, silent wives” but as empowered mothers who, after Sarah Palin’s example, know what’s best.

Such discourses would be deeply unconvincing if they remained only the purview of priests and male conservative politicians. That is where women’s activism becomes crucial. As one of the prominent faces of the Czech populist, far right scene claimed on his blog:“I knew that we would win when we manage to awake and gather together all self-confident, strong and brave women. I knew they wouldn't hesitate to protect their families and children.”