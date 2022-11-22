Tomorrow, the UK’s Supreme Court will announce whether Scotland is to have a referendum on independence next year.

In their manifestos for the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP and Scottish Green Party both stated that their MSPs would push for such a vote. Between them, the two parties won 72 of 129 seats, a clear majority. They agreed to govern together, and proposed the referendum be held on 19 October 2023.

Side-step, for a moment, the debate about whether or not there ought to be a referendum – opponents of independence complain that one was held just eight years ago; supporters gesture to changes in Britain over that time, notably Brexit. And forget, for a second, the bigger question, the one that such a referendum would ask.

Focus instead on the legal issue: is the Scottish government allowed to hold this vote?

On the one hand, constitutional matters are reserved to Westminster. Sovereignty in Britain doesn’t rise up from the people, it cascades down from the King-in-Parliament. Westminster gets to decide who gets to decide what, and Westminster has always been pretty clear that matters pertaining to the break up of Britain are firmly within its purview.

On the other hand, the Scottish government’s lawyers argue, referendums in Britain have always been consultative. A Yes vote for Scottish independence wouldn’t automatically seal a piece of legislation that was or wasn’t constitutionally viable, it would merely indicate the will of the Scottish people. The ramifications of that decision – that it would become very hard for Westminster to refuse independence – are matters of politics, not law.

In fact, Westminster has a history of refusing to respect the results of such votes. In 1933, 66% of Western Australians voted for independence from the rest of Australia – the government in Canberra and ‘the Imperial Parliament’, as Westminster was known, both refused it. That didn’t mean the state had broken the law by holding the vote.

Rather than holding a referendum that unionists say is illegitimate and boycott, or that is banned by the courts halfway through the campaign, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon presented a draft referendum bill to the country’s top legal official, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, and asked her to go to the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether it would be allowed.