Explained: What the Supreme Court decision means for Scottish independence
While the question of Scotland’s independence won’t be solved by a British court, the ruling could cause chaos
Tomorrow, the UK’s Supreme Court will announce whether Scotland is to have a referendum on independence next year.
In their manifestos for the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP and Scottish Green Party both stated that their MSPs would push for such a vote. Between them, the two parties won 72 of 129 seats, a clear majority. They agreed to govern together, and proposed the referendum be held on 19 October 2023.
Side-step, for a moment, the debate about whether or not there ought to be a referendum – opponents of independence complain that one was held just eight years ago; supporters gesture to changes in Britain over that time, notably Brexit. And forget, for a second, the bigger question, the one that such a referendum would ask.
Focus instead on the legal issue: is the Scottish government allowed to hold this vote?
On the one hand, constitutional matters are reserved to Westminster. Sovereignty in Britain doesn’t rise up from the people, it cascades down from the King-in-Parliament. Westminster gets to decide who gets to decide what, and Westminster has always been pretty clear that matters pertaining to the break up of Britain are firmly within its purview.
On the other hand, the Scottish government’s lawyers argue, referendums in Britain have always been consultative. A Yes vote for Scottish independence wouldn’t automatically seal a piece of legislation that was or wasn’t constitutionally viable, it would merely indicate the will of the Scottish people. The ramifications of that decision – that it would become very hard for Westminster to refuse independence – are matters of politics, not law.
In fact, Westminster has a history of refusing to respect the results of such votes. In 1933, 66% of Western Australians voted for independence from the rest of Australia – the government in Canberra and ‘the Imperial Parliament’, as Westminster was known, both refused it. That didn’t mean the state had broken the law by holding the vote.
Rather than holding a referendum that unionists say is illegitimate and boycott, or that is banned by the courts halfway through the campaign, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon presented a draft referendum bill to the country’s top legal official, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, and asked her to go to the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether it would be allowed.
Tomorrow, a panel of some of the UK’s most senior judges will either say ‘yes’, ‘no’, or ‘not now’ – the UK government’s lawyers have tried to argue that a ruling can come only after the bill has passed through Holyrood, which seems like a waste of everyone’s time.
If the court says the referendum is allowed, British politics will be transformed. We will be 11 months from a vote that could well lead to the break up of the UK – a vote in which the Yes side is probably, narrowly, the favourite, I suspect.
But even if the court refuses the vote, as appears to be the most likely outcome, the issue of independence won’t go away. In that case, Sturgeon has made clear she would treat the next Westminster election as a de-facto referendum: if the SNP and Greens get more than half the Scottish vote, they’ll consider it a mandate for independence.
The question is, will anyone else? One thing is certain: if the Supreme Court rules a referendum can’t take place next year without the say-so of Westminster, if the decision is thrown into the next election, then expect a mess.
Polling this summer showed that 39% of Scots think a majority for pro-independence parties in a Westminster election would amount to a mandate for independence – only 1% more than those who think it wouldn’t. This is far less than those who think a mandate would be provided by a Yes vote in a referendum agreed by both Westminster and Holyrood (63%) and in a referendum organised by Holyrood without Westminster’s agreement (47%).
Perhaps events between now and the next Westminster election, scheduled for 2024, will mean those figures will have shifted. Maybe the perceived incalcitrant attitudes of the British political and judicial systems will have pushed the undecideds off the fence. But perhaps they won’t.
The longer Westminster delays, the stronger the demographic pressure for independence will become
Then there will be the reactions in Westminster. In 1989, the overwhelming majority of Scottish MPs – mostly Labour and Liberal Democrat – signed the Claim of Right, in which they proclaimed “the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best suited to their needs”.
If the court now strikes down that claim, will those parties speak out? Or have they repudiated their faith in the Scottish people? And how will both parties, and the Tories, respond if there is a pro-independence majority at the next election? Will they accept that mandate? What will the oft-touted ‘international community’ – a phrase that really means the EU, the US and, to some extent, China – say?
If anyone benefits from the chaos that would follow the Supreme Court ruling against a referendum, it will likely be those who oppose independence. For nearly a decade, unionists have worked hard to focus on process, to argue against another referendum rather than against independence, to do all they can to avoid having to make a clear case for the Westminster political system. I can’t say I blame them.
But there is a big risk for unionists in dragging the whole thing out. Among voters who have grown up with the Scottish parliament – those aged between 16 and 34 – almost three-quarters support independence. The survival of the union relies on the support of around two-thirds of the over-65s, for whom Holyrood feels like a new invention. The longer Westminster delays, the stronger the demographic pressure for independence will become.
But I’m getting ahead of myself. The question tomorrow is whether the people of Scotland can vote to grant ourselves a referendum on independence. Is there a democratic route, one accepted by the British state, through which the union of 1707 can be undone?
Or is there not?
