The UK’s economic decline has plumbed new depths. After an unprecedented decade of wage stagnation and austerity, the inflation crisis has precipitated the largest decline in living standards in the postwar era. And it’s set to get worse.

The Bank of England’s (BoE) grim forecast on 3 November for two years of recession, followed by a paltry 0.75% in growth, was accompanied by the sharpest rise in interest rates in over three decades – pouring fuel on the recessionary fire.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement last week is likely to make matters worse, as he attempts to restore ‘fiscal credibility’ through spending cuts and tax rises in the wake of the ‘Trussonomics’ fiasco. That will only lead to further economic contraction, inevitably hitting the poorest hardest. Britain is in an economic doom loop of the Tories’ making.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

All of this should make the case for Scottish independence even more compelling.

An independent Scotland as an escape pod from Tory rule will appeal to many people looking at their bills and struggling to decide between heating and eating. To those who can’t get an appointment with their doctor because the NHS is exhausted and understaffed. To a social care worker, or teacher, who is seeing their pay fall off a cliff in real terms. For large sections of Scottish society, especially the working class, there are good reasons to see constitutional change as a route to fundamental social and economic change.

SNP leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon can rightly look upon the present crisis as an opportunity. But the Scottish independence movement also has problems, most of them very much self-inflicted. If not corrected quickly, these could derail a huge opportunity to seize the initiative.

Problem 1: ‘sterlingisation’

Last month, the Scottish government published ‘Building a New Scotland’, its economic plan for Scottish independence. The paper is filled with progressive-sounding ambitions for a “wellbeing economy”, but the currency regime it would impose on an independent Scotland – the use of sterling informally, a policy more widely known as ‘sterlingisation’ – would put Scotland at the mercy of the same bankers whose speculative attack on the Truss government led to its demise.

Sterlingisation would impose both a monetary and fiscal straitjacket on an independent Scotland from day one, tying it to the City of London and the BoE. With no alternative sources of public finance, the finance minister of an independent Scotland would have nowhere else to turn.

The problem is not just that public borrowing costs for a nation without its own currency would be higher, or that Scotland would have no control over its interest rates. In the event of a major crisis – such as the financial meltdown in 2008 or the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 – an independent Scotland might struggle to keep its head above water.

Why? Because one of the key roles of a modern central bank is to act as a financial backstop undergirding the government and wider economy in moments of financial panic. The G10 central banks have increased their balance sheets more than fivefold since the 2008 financial crisis through quantitative easing, acting as both ‘buyer of last resort’ and ‘lender of last resort’.

As buyers of last resort, central banks can fund government borrowing by creating new money to buy government bonds – as the BoE did during the pandemic. This reduces the cost of government borrowing and weakens the threat of a speculative attack on the currency. In 2008, the BoE was lender of last resort to the UK’s broken financial system, a policy widely considered to be essential to stop the total collapse of the country’s biggest banks.