Splinters: November – short essays on the here & now

Beyond Descartes

by Christos Tombras





“You know what was most fascinating about Galileo?”, said G. the other day. We were discussing the beginnings of modern science. I looked up. “He had all the necessary observational data, all the evidence”, G. said, “and yet he still insisted that planets move in perfect circles. As if it was a question of faith. Galileo couldn’t get over Aristotle’s celestial spheres. Kepler, on the other hand, did not have such a problem. He saw clearly that planetary orbits are elliptical.”

Faith played quite an important role in the thinking of those early pioneers of modern science. Take Descartes, for example. He was a philosopher, a mathematician and a free spirit. He was also a very pious man who couldn’t come to terms with the various, sometimes arbitrary, theological dogmas that he was expected to accept. He needed certainty.

In order to reach it, Descartes decided to start from absolute doubt. How can I know about truth, he wondered, if dogmatic texts depend on interpretation, and if my senses can be deceived by a malevolent deity? Doubt allowed him to reach solid ground: Even if I can never be certain, he reasoned, even if I doubt about everything, at least I can be certain that it is I who does the doubting. Even in my doubts, I am (here). Cogito ergo sum.

In Descartes’s philosophical system, the world comprises two very distinct domains. One is the domain of “real” or material entities, which can be measured along some dimension of their properties. He described them as “extended”: res extensae. The other was the domain of immaterial or spiritual entities, that can “think” : res cogitantes. Descartes’s dualistic worldview was the result of his attempt to reconcile faith with scientific rationality. The spiritual world is beyond the remit of science. Science can only focus on the material, or “real”, world, and mathematics has something to say here. Accordingly Descartes devised a tool to accurately define and measure distances in three-dimensional space – bringing together the ancient world of geometry with the Arab world of algebra. Singlehandedly, he inaugurated the era of modern science.

Descartes’s new scientific worldview was codified by Galileo into three simple assumptions: (a) The world is uniform, with no difference between the Heavens and the Earth; (b) change is a process and not the result of a disruption or of some attempt to reach perfection; and (c) processes of change are governed by laws that can be written down as mathematical formulas.

We can think of these assumptions as Galileo’s guiding principles or axioms, or, indeed, as his metaphysical assumptions. They still remain central to our understanding, today, of scientific method as the rational study of a knowable and quantifiable world. For example, even when we consider the enigmas at the frontiers of “hard” scientific research – such as the big bang, or dark matter, or the non-locality of quantum entanglement – we invariably see that it all boils down to formulating, clarifying and co-ordinating the requirements, restrictions and results of sundry highly abstract mathematical formulations, thought of as reflecting some aspect of reality.

This might be less the case when it comes to interpretative sciences, such as sociology, or history; but the guiding assumptions of “borderline” sciences such as psychiatry or clinical psychology are no different. I choose the term “borderline” (pun intended) in order to emphasise their unclarified nature. Are the phenomena studied by psychiatry or clinical psychology quantifiable or non-quantifiable? Would Descartes think of them as “real” or not?

Take, for example, a process such as the reuptake of a neurotransmitter, say serotonin, across brain synapses. This is indeed a quantifiable phenomenon. It is thought to be related to depression. What about depression itself? Is depression quantifiable? No, it is not. At least not in the same way. Depression is not a “thing”. It is not a res extensa. We can only measure it indirectly, say with questionnaires. And we can influence it – or rather we can influence these indirect measurements – by selectively inhibiting the reuptake of, say, serotonin. (Incidentally this is what SSRIs do.)

You see the trap? We wanted to study depression, but because depression is not directly quantifiable, we end up studying reuptake of neurotransmitters. And while the two indeed seem to be not unrelated, we fail to remember that we are still using an approximation, and a very crude one at that.

The belief in the mathematical description of the knowable world helped bring about the era of modern science. What we need now is to see that our tools of quantification fail to properly describe at least some of the phenomena. We need a new scientific revolution, one that would reach beyond our quasi-religious faith in Descartes’ dualism. Just as Galileo needed to reach beyond his faith in Aristotle’s perfect circles.