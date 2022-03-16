Splinters: the final edition

I was reading the other day from the famous letter that John Keats sent to his brothers, George and Tom. It was December 1817, and Keats was contemplating on that amazing quality that a “Man of Achievement” such as Shakespeare “so enormously” possessed. “I mean Negative Capability”, Keats went on, “that is when a man is capable of being in uncertainties, Mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact & reason”.

Today, 204 years or more after that December, it might be a bit surprising and confusing to see something negative being described as amazing. But nothing to worry about. Strictly speaking, what is amazing for Keats is not a negative capability, as such, but rather a capability for the negative; the capability, that is, to find oneself in something negative – in an uncertainty, for example; in mystery; or in doubt – without panicking (my word) and irritably resorting to reaching after fact and reason.

This was something that Keats thought as relating to the arts and the concept of beauty. His claim was that resorting to fact and reason is not an enviable quality when beauty is at stake. It reflected a hierarchy of values – or shall we call it, a bias? – that he shared with many a romantic poet of his time.

Still, things are not black and white, at least not in this way. One can be focused on fact and reason, and still be endowed with this amazing quality of negative capability. Take, for example, Freud. You see him in 1933, quoting Heine’s derisive comment about the philosopher who “with his nightcaps and the tatters of his dressing-gown he patches up the gaps in the structure of the universe.” Freud was trying to address the question of psychoanalysis’ Weltanschauung, or world-view. “As a specialist science”, he wrote, psychoanalysis “is quite unfit to construct a Weltanschauung of its own: it must accept the scientific one. But the Weltanschauung of science […] is marked by negative characteristics, by its limitation to what is at the moment knowable and by its sharp rejection of certain elements that are alien to it.” Science, Freud explained, “assumes the uniformity of the explanation of the universe, but it does so only as a programme, the fulfilment of which is relegated to the future.”

This brings us to a crucial question. Can our totality of knowledge ever be complete and uniform as Freud postulates? Such a claim is tantamount to claiming that there is Truth, and that Truth itself is uniform and knowable. But is that the case?

I wrote, back in 2020, about the fire of Moscow during the Napoleonic wars. I described how Tolstoy, with his acute observational powers could see that truth is but a narrative you construct retroactively. This doesn’t mean to say that truth does not exist, or something. It only states that we, human observers, are hopelessly confused trying to distinguish configurations of affairs from statements about configurations of affairs. If we can’t see the whole truth it’s not because truth does not exist but rather because our grasp of truth involves, and pre-supposes, a first step, a prime mover. In this context, the prime mover is simply accepting that things are.

Back in antiquity, Archimedes would claim that if you gave him the right place to stand he would be able to move the Earth. He was right but also, I think, a little cheeky. In any case, we know today that there is nowhere to stand in order to move the Earth. It’s impossible, for this would entail being able to stand quite apart from our solar system, quite apart from our galaxy, from the whole interstellar space that comprises the cosmos. Indeed from outside the world itself. That’s not going to happen. Not even in imagination.

Medieval logicians defined truth as adequatio intellectus ad rem, or adequation of the intellect to reality. Adequation, however, entails a prior acceptio as Heidegger would point out, and can never be established in a non-circular way.

To generalise a bit, we are beings-in-the-world and there is no meta level on which we can stand to ascertain truth. Much to our frustrated disappointment, for us speaking beings truth is always the outcome of a discursive or language game. Nothing more. Nothing less.

You would think that we could use as much negative capability as we could possibly summon to navigate in this almost hopeless state of affairs. Negative capability should provide us with the strength to cope with the uncertainty, the mysteries and doubts our limited tools produce.

It’s a challenge. Are we up to it?

The more I think about it, the more I see that the most basic, fundamental even, theme that runs through the thought processes of those all-too-certain arrogants, blissful deniers, conspiracy theorists, fanatics, truthers, bigots, and their friends, is their shared negative incapability. Faced with uncertainty and mysteries and doubts they cannot help but irritably resort to whatever facts and reason happens to come their way.

They like to think themselves as searchers for Truth but they can’t see how what they longing for is decisively second to their more primary, fundamental, inescapable need for certainty. That’s their bias. In their hierarchy of values, certainty comes before everything. They are incapable of accepting the uncertainty, mysteries, and doubts, our world is made of.

And it shows.

