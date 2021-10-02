Splinters: October 2021 – sallies into the here & now
This month: The rationality paradox...
Real Problems, False Solutions I...
Can an old Viking tradition be advantageous in fighting covid?...
The rationality paradox
by Christos Tombras
Steven Pinker’s new book is all over the news these days. In our era of fake news, deliberate misinformation, superstition, post truths and alternative facts, the message of the book, as conveyed by its title, Rationality: Why it Seems Scarce and Why it Matters, appears clear and relevant. Rationality, described as “a kit of cognitive tools that can attain particular goals in particular worlds” ought indeed to be the “lodestar” of everything we think and do. And yet it isn’t. Something doesn’t work. Or at least it hasn’t worked. Resources for reasoning and information are abundantly available today and yet, people choose to ignore them, or use them in questionable ways. Why?
I haven’t read Pinker’s book, so I cannot say much about the answers he gives to this question. I have only found a small excerpt here. In it, Pinker uses the example of the San people of the Kalahari Desert to emphasise what he describes as their “scientific” mindset, which they have organically and successfully employed in order to sustain themselves for millennia in that rather inhospitable place. “They reason their way from fragmentary data to remote conclusions”, he writes, “with an intuitive grasp of logic, critical thinking, statistical reasoning, correlation and causation, and game theory.”
If they can do it, why can’t we? What stops us? That’s the paradox Pinker identifies.
Let’s call it the Rationality Paradox.
I have tried to approach such questions before. I don’t have a clear answer yet, but, to be honest, whenever I read about “scientific” this or that, my mind returns to an example my teachers in school were employing in their somewhat failing efforts to convince us of the merits of calculus. It involved foxes, rabbits, pursuit curves and a number of increasingly confusing differential equations. Apparently, this is what you need to do in order to follow on the steps of the fox chasing the rabbit. I had always found this rather amusing. Just think of the headlines: Rabbit escapes thanks to fox’s differential equation error.
In other news, the other day I came across Amy Coney Barrett’s recent speech at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center. Barrett, you will recall, is the newest addition to the Supreme Court of the US, chosen by D. Trump in late 2020 to take the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties”, Barrett stressed. “It’s not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want”.
A few days later another member of the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas, expressed a very similar view. “Sometimes, I don't like the results of my decisions. But it's not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want. Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties”, he said, echoing Barrett’s turn of speech. That’s a relief, you might think. It should be reassuring that the members of the SCOTUS are humans but can still rise above human failings. Or so they say, at least.
They might be worried that we don’t believe them.
Some months ago, I wrote about Plato’s Protagoras and the innovative literary device he used, of the personified argument which would laugh at Socrates’ and Protagoras’ disagreement and gradual confusion of conclusions. In Plato’s view, premises are connected to conclusions with unique and traceable pathways, which the human intellect must follow – or else risk becoming the argument’s mockery. “This”, I wrote, “has been the hope and promise of modernity, namely the belief in the inherent rationality of the world, as such, and also of the human intellect qua observer in this world.”
Pinker, A. Coney Barrett and Cl. Thomas argue from this exact basic premise. They all firmly believe that the world is inherently rational and claim that “scientific” reasoning is our best compass for navigating its troubled waters. In other words, we are like the fox (or the rabbit), with the added benefit that we know about differential equations, what and how useful they are (admittedly less so when it comes to how to solve them).
So, how do we explain the Rationality Paradox? What makes people become blind, stops them from accepting solid evidence and clear inferences? What stops them from using their minds?
Granted, that’s not an easy question. For one thing, it’s not accurate that they don’t use their minds. They do, very much so, but not in the way we’d like. Perhaps the difficulty is ours, then. Perhaps it is that we are not able to present the problem, or paradox, correctly.
Let’s try another way then.
What makes people suspicious when they hear Amy Coney Barrett explaining that her Catholic faith should not be seen as interfering with her legal reasoning? Is it a justified suspicion? Perhaps yes, given the backstory of Barrett’s nomination. But then, how can we convincingly differentiate between this, “justified” suspicion and, say, the suspicion that is evident in the thinking of all those vaccine deniers and Covid pandemic “truthers”? Or of any similar other run of the mill conspiracy theory for that matter? Can we differentiate?
I reach the same dead end: it’s tempting to attribute conspiracy theories, credulousness, and post truths to sloppy thinking or ignorance alone, but it does not help to advance our understanding of such phenomena.
The rationality paradox requires reflexion, not a sloppy explaining away.
Real Problems, False Solutions I
by Samir Gandesha
“Better to die by the hand of God than by an artificial vaccine.”
(Slogan seen at an anti-vaccination protest in Vancouver, Canada)
The global emergence of authoritarianism has, unsurprisingly, provoked analogies with the Weimar period. Yet caution must be exercised when reasoning by historical analogy. Capitalism has always embodied a sacrificial logic, and the deepening of such logic lies at the heart of its redoubled authoritarian potential today. But how are we to understand the logic of new forms of polarization based on the contradictions produced by neoliberal globalization? While we ought not so easily to be swayed by analogical reasoning, the European interwar period might yet hold some unexpected lessons for us today.
Accordingly, it is worthwhile turning to German sociologist, Max Weber’s account of rationalization and the responses to this phenomenon by thinkers of the German ‘conservative revolution’. Weber and his critical interlocutors can help us to grasp some of the key dimensions of the contemporary contradictions of globalizing neoliberalism, and the political polarization generated in its wake with the waning of a politics grounded in critical analysis of capital, class, and social totality.
Neoliberalism exacerbates the rationalization tendencies of capitalist modernization through heightened processes of institutional and ideological abstraction. This means the unceasing subordination of qualitative human needs and aspirations to the quantitative values of the logic of the market and dynamics of capital accumulation.
Such processes come under pressure in moments of crisis, giving rise to a fragmentation of the universalism that had historically underwritten the struggle for socialism, leading to aspirations to what could be called a ‘false concreteness’ centered on a form of identity on both the contemporary Right as well as the Left.
Each of these forms of false concreteness eschews universalism, and have thus contributed to the crippling polarizations of our times. On the right, this has taken the form of authoritarian ethno-nationalism. On the left, identity politics, far from challenging the neoliberal consensus, only reinforces its iron grip. In these ways, neoliberalism’s deepening of the increasingly abstract nature of social life under capitalism redoubles tendencies towards re-enchantment as a way of providing false solutions to real problems. This becomes clear in the anti-vaxx slogan that serves as the epigraph to this article. The choice appears to be one between a meaningful and a meaningless death.
The modern crisis of meaning
In his famous lectures ‘Politics as a Vocation,’ and ‘Science as a Vocation,’ delivered at the University of Munich in the midst of the ill-fated German Revolution, Max Weber sums up certain key themes of his research agenda. The most important of these are: the distinction between the value-relevance of politics versus value-neutrality of teaching and scientific research, the processes of intellectualization or rationalization and disenchantment, the relationship between the different spheres of value that were once closely integrated, namely: science, morality and art, but are now separate from each other and occasionally conflicting.
It is precisely such a differentiation of value spheres, in Weber’s view, that produces the modern crisis of meaning. Weber understood this in connection with Tolstoy’s novella The death of Ivan Ilyich, as the opposition between being satiated by life versus feeling tired of it, as the essential difference between a traditional society which still permitted access to concrete or immediate sources of meaning and an increasingly abstract and anonymous modernity based on an idea of progress that, nonetheless, culminates in a stultifying “iron cage.” As Weber puts it in his great study The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, which could be read as a direct commentary on our own neo-liberal order: “Specialists without spirit, sensualists without heart; this nullity imagines that it has attained a level of civilization never before achieved.”
The choice appears to be one between a meaningful and a meaningless death.
In the very year that Weber's lectures were published, Carl Schmitt came out with a book in which he takes direct aim at what he calls Political Romanticism. Schmitt's political and legal theory as a whole, The Concept of the Political in particular, responds to Weber's articulation of the crisis of political meaning that results not just from the domination of science and technology but more generally the process of formalization of reason within that novel structure of authority that, according to Weber’s typology, displaces both charismatic and traditional forms: namely, legal-rational authority. The authority of government is simply an outcome of correct procedures and rules.
In The Concept of the Political, Schmitt attacks the bourgeois liberal-parliamentary conception of politics as based on empty and inconsequential discussion and compromise and defends a form of political existentialism, which responds directly to the crisis of authority. With such a conception, Schmitt infamously defines what he calls ‘the political’ or the essence of politics as the ‘moment at which the enemy comes into view as such;’ the latter ‘threatens our entire way of life.’ Schmitt would go on to join the Nazi Party and become its Crown jurist, preparing the legal ground for Gleichschaltung (the total coordination of the state).
Can an old Viking tradition be advantageous in fighting covid?
by Irene Peroni
“This is one for the team”, a young Norwegian father told a state TV reporter as his 12-year-old got the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine.
While governments are still grappling to find their (and our) way out of the covid crisis, it has become increasingly evident that many across Europe put individual rights above what some health authorities encourage us to do for the common good, i.e. protect our own as well as other people’s health.
This has forced some countries, such as France and Italy, to take draconian measures in order to convince people to get the jab. Such measures are widely perceived as coercive, illiberal and discriminatory, despite falling numbers of casualties and intensive care unit patients wherever vaccination programmes have been implemented.
Is extensive use of a “green pass” an invasion of privacy? Is it stripping us of fundamental individual rights? This is a heated topic which rages well beyond anti-vax groups. It involves politicians, opinion-makers, philosophers and lawmakers, confronted with a strategy never before implemented on this scale, and one that we will have to resort to again in future.
Western democracies often see citizens as “taxpayers”, who, in return for parting with a share of their income and abiding by laws, are granted a variety of rights such as freedom of opinion, law and order, free education, basic health care and, to varying degrees, social benefits.
But what are the citizens’ duties, and why is getting vaccinated not perceived as one? After all, we are amidst a deadly pandemic which has already killed more than 4.5 million worldwide, and we all agree that the virus spreads thanks to human-to-human transmission.
Dugnad
Norway is one of the countries which has suffered relatively few casualties as well as one where anti-vaxxers have barely been noticed. Of course some people refuse to get vaccinated, just as some refused to use face masks: but they have not tried to actively boycott either preventive measures, or the vaccination programme.
Watching that young father on the news, a peculiar Norwegian word came into my mind: it is yet another one of those Scandinavian notions that are hard to translate, just like “hygge,” the feeling of cosiness and well-being we all associate with things like lit candles and the smell of freshly baked cookies, or “sisu”, a Finnish concept that expresses courage and perseverance.
The word is “dugnad”. This custom dates allegedly back to the Viking period, and entails doing some free work for the community’s good, regardless of one’s role. Roll up the sleeves and get your hands dirty – whoever has children in schools or kindergartens needs to set apart a couple of days each year for painting and repairwork in and around the school building. This happens both in rich and poor neighbourhoods. Not taking part in it is frowned upon.
In the first phase of the pandemic, outgoing prime minister Erna Solberg drew upon this concept every time she spoke on TV. She used it to call on everybody to collaborate and do their best for everyone’s good. Dugnad is a form of unspoken duty – on a voluntary basis, but still a duty.
So the concept was, “there are a few things you actively need to do to fight this pandemic, on top of all the things we are preventing you from doing”.
Collaboration
Why has no other political leader resorted to a similar concept? Why are we always focussing on rights rather than obligations? Just try to google “citizens’ responsibilities”, and you will see that there is a fraction of the matches you would get by googling “citizens’ rights”.
Even if you follow the link to the EU portal saying “being an EU citizen gives you some important extra rights and responsibilities”, you will find it does not expand on the latter.
There is one fundamental, intuitive concept which nonetheless seems to elude whoever is refusing to get the jab in the name of their personal rights. It is “my freedom ends where yours begins”.
This aphorism (the wording might vary) is attributed to a variety of personalities in different parts of the world, ranging from Immanuel Kant, the 18th century German Enlightenment philosopher, to Martin Luther King. But it is such a universal idea that whoever said it, it is bound to have been said before.
Refusing to get vaccinated entails potentially infecting someone else – and in the worst-case scenario, even killing that person.
In a globalized world like ours, joining forces and collaborating on all levels is the only effective way to fight a virus that knows no borders.
Sacrificing some individual rights in the name of collectivism rather than preserving them inside an ivory tower that is about to crumble under the strain of this pandemic gives us a much better chance of getting rid of covid-19.
