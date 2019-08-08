Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer on why flattery changes minds

It’s long been known that workplace stress is detrimental to your health – but it could be fatal?

Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer latest book, Dying for a Paycheck, argues that it is, attributing more than 120,000 deaths a year to workplace health conditions.

Pfeffer argues that employee perks, such as yoga classes or wellness programmes, have done little to mitigate the epidemic of workplace stress. Instead, he calls for an end to toxic management practices – from job insecurity to overtime – that exacerbate health issues.

He speaks to Ali Goldsworthy about how his views on leadership have changed and why advising people to be authentic is misguided.

