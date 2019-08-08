Home

Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer on why flattery changes minds

The Depolarization Project
8 August 2019
Jeffrey Pfeffer.
Jeffrey Pfeffer.
|
Stanford University.

It’s long been known that workplace stress is detrimental to your health – but it could be fatal?

Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer latest book, Dying for a Paycheck, argues that it is, attributing more than 120,000 deaths a year to workplace health conditions.

Pfeffer argues that employee perks, such as yoga classes or wellness programmes, have done little to mitigate the epidemic of workplace stress. Instead, he calls for an end to toxic management practices – from job insecurity to overtime – that exacerbate health issues.

He speaks to Ali Goldsworthy about how his views on leadership have changed and why advising people to be authentic is misguided.

Further reading

Unless You’re Oprah, ‘Be Yourself’ Is Terrible Advice

It’s time to boycott Saudi money (aka Masa’s Vision Fund)

Evidence-Based Management

New Study: Being a Bit of a Psychopath Helps You Get Ahead at Work (If You're a Man)

This edition of Changed My Mind is sponsored by Stanford University.

Expose the ‘dark money’ bankrolling our politics

US Christian ‘fundamentalists’, some linked to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, have poured at least $50m of ‘dark money’ into Europe over the past decade – boosting the far right.

That's just the tip of the iceberg: we've got many more leads to chase down. Find out more and support our work here.

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram