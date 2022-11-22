Thousands of people are currently displaced by drought and flooding. In July, Dadaab – Kenya's biggest refugee camp – had a population of more than 230,000.

It wasn’t always like this, Monica said. When she was a child, her mother’s granary was always full of food and they never missed a meal. The climate was more predictable, and it was easier to survive because it rained three times a year and they knew when to prepare the land to ensure a good crop.

Monica’s community can’t wait for an agreement on loss and damage. “We are losing lives. We are seeing people collapsing and dying,” she said.

“We’ve been having so many COPs without action. There's a lot of talk and talk. I can see my government delegation, [with] millions of money. What are they doing here? We are seeing a lot of sad news. We need to see action.”

Tumal Orto Galdibe, pastoralist, Kenya

Tumal Orto Galdibe, a pastoralist from the village of Maikona in the Chalbi desert, northern Kenya, and a member of the Indigenous Gabra people, is also looking for action.

Tumal’s family has been rearing goats, sheep and camels for more than 300 years. He knows only too well the impact of climate change. “If it's not going to rain, animals are going to die,” he said. He calculates that his community has lost more 200,000 animals since 2017, which is when he started to see the impacts of climate change on his traditional way of life.

Tumal Orto Galdibe's family have been rearing livestock in Kenya for hundreds of years | Amelia Womack. All rights reserved

This year has been particularly bad. In 2017, he lost around 225 animals (sheep, goats, some camels and a few donkeys). This year, it’s around 350. When we spoke, he’d only been at COP27 for a few days, but he’d been told that in that time he’d lost a further 30 goats, three camels and two donkeys.

He told me that they’d had “just one day of rain” this year. “After that, from January to now, there is no water. There is no pasture, and the animals keep on dying, so people have started sharing the little relief food they get with their animals.”

Losing animals has a personal as well as a financial impact. “These animals have been with me as they had been with my father and grandfather. We have a lot of attachments to these animals. I just pray that that's not the end of life,” the 65-year-old said.

Doughts have caused Tumul's community to lose more 200,000 animals since 1997 | Tumal Orto Galdibe

Tumal thinks he and his fellow pastoralists should be recognised as victims of climate change. Talking about the displacement of people from their traditional lands, he said: “The climate is doing injustice to them, they are becoming refugees. It is climate change that is making you displaced within a short time.”

In order to have a chance to adapt to a changing climate, he wants COP27 to come up with a mechanism for adaptive resilience – but any policy that does not respect the pastoral way of life would be “disastrous” for him and his community.

“Rescue means not to keep on giving me relief maize and beans, I'm asking for sustainability,” he said.

Mainouna Diouf, farmer, Senegal

Mainouna Diouf is a Senegalese farmer from the coastal region of Palmarin, about 140 kilometres south of the capital, Dakkar.

Floods, rising sea levels and coastal erosion have led to a rapid loss of agricultural land in the region and also affected local fishing communities who no longer have docks or access to the sea.

Food insecurity is already a major problem in Senegal, affecting 15% of rural households and 8% of urban households, but Mainouna said it’s “an even bigger problem” for her community. “If we can’t fish, if we can't cultivate crops, we have nothing to sell and then we can’t buy anything. It affects not just children, women, old people but everyone.”

She has set up local initiatives to build resilience against climate change and campaigned for infrastructure to protect against flooding, but every year the floods are worse, costing land, homes and lives. “My own house is by the sea, so I have to accept that one day I'm going to lose it,” she added.

Mainouna Diouf, a Senegalese farmer from the coastal region of Palmarin | Amelia Womack. All rights reserved

People have no choice but to wade through the floodwater to get to work or school. It’s dirty and polluted, causing boils and rashes. She shows me a video of a collapsed bridge and children struggling through water with their bags on their heads. Children are killed most often, Mainouna said, because they don’t have the strength to fight the floods.

Water scarcity is another problem, leading to the loss of livestock and farmers’ livelihoods. “On top of animals being killed by the floods, there is also a massive problem with drought,” she said. “The animals have nothing to eat, so they're dying from malnutrition and dehydration.”

This “two-pronged issue”, Mainounia said, is having a massive impact on the community’s economic and cultural life.