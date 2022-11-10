For the Banaban people, the threat of being displaced from their homes by increasingly frequent cyclones reopens old wounds.

They were forced by British colonial rulers to leave their ancestral homeland 77 years ago after phosphate mining led by the UK, New Zealand and Australia stripped 90% of the surface of their Pacific coral island.

Now their existing homes 1,000 miles away on Rabi Island in Fiji may also become uninhabitable due to the polluting activities of wealthy countries.

Rising sea levels and more frequent and intense cyclones, floods and droughts are causing annual disasters on Rabi. The risk of losing their land once again is a constant threat for Banabans and their representative, Rae Bainteiti, has come to COP27 seeking help from the big emitting countries in the form of a “loss and damage” fund.

The need for such a fund has this year made it onto the formal COP agenda for the first time following decades of calls by nations in the Global South for reparations for climate damage inflicted on them.

Delegates are aiming for a decision on loss and damage “no later than 2024”. In the last few days, Austria, Germany and Belgium have joined Scotland and Denmark in committing to this funding.

But Egypt’s foreign minister and COP27 president Sameh Shoukry said in his speech opening the conference that the talks would focus on “cooperation and facilitation” rather than “liability and compensation”.

It is unclear what this means for places like Rabi that are already experiencing loss and damage.

Speaking to openDemocracy in the ‘Innovation Zone’ at COP27, Rae described the realities of the climate emergency for him and his community.

“When we have flooding, our water systems are not treated, so during times of disasters our communities are drinking from untreated water, which is mostly brown… lots of children have to deal with skin diseases and diarrhoea.”

People who live near the coast have to relocate to avoid the “king tide”, while people who live by the rivers need to relocate whenever the river rises. Those who aren’t near roads and other infrastructure need to migrate to caves. Across the island there are no evacuation centres, and the community seeks shelter in school halls and churches. When the flood waters recede they return to rebuild sea walls.

Their lives depend on farming, and increasing temperatures are leading to droughts that destroy crops.

Rae’s grandparents were among the Banabans forced to relocate to Fiji. He knows from them that displacement does not just involve building a new home, but needing to adapt your culture and way of life to a different land.

They “had to learn to retain cultures and link families and stories to land, and many important elements to culture like preserving food in an environment that isn’t similar to their homeland”.