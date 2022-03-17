The 20 highest-earning MPs raked in nearly half a million pounds from second jobs in the four months it took the government to U-turn on plans for a clampdown.

Former prime minister Theresa May and the Conservative MP and barrister Geoffrey Cox are among those whose private earnings since November total more than their entire annual parliamentary salary of £81,932. In total, the highest earners made £473,100 in that time.

It was revealed today that ministers had quietly abandoned their pledge to limit what MPs could earn from activities outside Parliament, made in November in the wake of the lobbying scandal sparked by Owen Paterson.

Paterson, a Tory MP, broke parliamentary rules by lobbying on behalf of two companies from whom he received at least £500,000 in payments.

But the government on Tuesday told the Standards Committee, which is holding a consultation over changes to the MP’s Code of Conduct, that capping what MPs could earn, or how much they could work, outside the Commons would be “impractical”.

Steve Barclay, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, and Mark Spencer, the leader of the House of Commons, told the committee in the government’s written submission the cap on earnings “could serve to prohibit activities which do not bring undue influence to bear on the political system”, citing “writing books” as an example.

Boris Johnson previously declared £88,000 as an advance from the publisher Hodder & Stoughton for a book “as yet unwritten” in 2015.