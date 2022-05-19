Parliamentary authorities are investigating 56 British MPs for sexual misconduct, according to The Sunday Times. That may shock the general public, but for women who have worked in Westminster, like me, it won’t be surprising.

Sexist comments, unwelcome attention and ‘wandering hands’ are the sad reality. As a former parliamentary aide, I witnessed a political culture in which sexual predators were able to act without fear of repercussions by a system that enabled them and MPs that excused them.

Now, in the face of two recent resignations over sexual misconduct, and an MP arrested for an allegation of rape and sexual assault, many working in politics are questioning whether Westminster is really a safe place for women at all.

The days when female MPs were jeered for having the temerity to speak in the House of Commons may be long gone, but the events of the past month have led many to reflect on a culture defined by misogyny, sexual misconduct and lack of accountability.

This culture affects women at all levels of the political pecking order. Almost every woman has a story of an inappropriate joke, unwanted hands or a scary situation they had to escape.

At the meeting in which former MP Neil Parish was outed for watching porn in the Commons, female Conservative MPs shared their own stories of sexism and harassment they’d been subjected to by their own colleagues. Cabinet minister Anne Marie Trevelyan told how she was once pinned against a wall by a male MP.

Female journalists have also shared their experiences of sexual harassment with me, with some MPs allegedly offering stories on the condition of sexual favours. For young female staffers, being cornered by drunken MPs, a pat on the bum or an indecent proposal is not uncommon.