As the post-mortem into Boris Johnson’s political downfall begins, it’s important to remember what brought his time as prime minister to its end: an allegation of sexual assault, and an attempt by those in power to cover up what they knew and when.

Many felt Johnson’s leadership had refused to take sexual misconduct seriously. The allegations of sexual misconduct against former deputy whip Chris Pincher, and the revelation that Johnson had brought him into government despite knowing about previous complaints, will be the prime minister’s legacy.

It's not just the sheer number of allegations that blighted Johnson’s time as prime minister, but rather how he oversaw a culture that sought to dismiss victims and protect their own. Parliamentary staffers I have spoken to say the culture of sexual misconduct within Westminster worsened while Johnson was in charge.

Victims said they felt dissuaded from coming forward or speaking out, as they had seen other complaints ignored and the accused protected. Whereas an allegation of sexual assault against an MP would have normally resulted in suspension and an investigation under any other prime minister, under Johnson, victims said their assailants sometimes ended up being promoted – as happened with Pincher.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Johnson’s apparently dismissive attitude towards allegations involving sexual assault could be said to have begun in March 2019, when – as a backbencher – he said that funding for investigating historic child sexual abuse was money “spaffed up the wall”.

The charity NSPCC described his comments as an “affront to victims”.