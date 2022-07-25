Striking rail workers have revealed how they give vital medical assistance, rescue passengers from the track, and stop thefts – all as part of jobs that could be at risk from Network Rail cuts.

Staff at a number of operators will down tools twice this week in a dispute over job security, pay and working conditions – on 27 July and 30 July.

It follows action earlier in the month that saw 40,000 railway workers walk out – among them cleaners, station staff, guards, catering staff and maintenance staff. This time train drivers in ASLEF and workers in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will also be joining forces after backing strike action earlier this week.

Network Rail wants to “modernise” the rail industry by cutting staffing levels and using new technology in place of railway workers. But unions’ concerns aren’t just about job insecurity – they say there are also major questions about the safety of rail travel if the changes go through.

Workers say the proposals would result in dangerously low levels of staffing, putting passengers’ lives in danger.

Network Rail has been early out of the gate in countering these claims, stating emphatically that it would never consider any changes that would make the railway or people less safe. A spokesperson told openDemocracy, though, that the UK government’s £16bn pandemic-era subsidisation was “clearly not sustainable”, adding that “the railway should not take more than its fair share of public funds”.

This isn’t the only claim Network Rail has been making. In a recent piece for the Daily Mail, the company’s chief executive Andrew Haines accused the RMT itself of putting lives at risk by obstructing the use of new technology on the railways, somewhat callously citing the death of rail worker Tyler Byrne as justification. Yet there are gaps in Haines’ explanation as to how installing new technology could offset the safety implications of disinvestment in the public rail transport system by reducing staffing levels.

One union figure we spoke to said this use of Byrne’s death – in a publication notoriously dismissive of a culture of ‘red tape’ – only served to distract from senior failures to properly invest in Network Rail. Rather than funding a safer, more affordable rail infrastructure, Haines aims to save Network Rail £100m a year by cutting maintenance staff and removing greater human oversight of crucial transport infrastructure.

Here, in their own words, are some of the serious challenges these staff regularly face in their jobs – challenges that are rarely heard by the public from their own perspective.

Alan O’Neil, station worker, Southeastern

“There’s a young girl who lives in a care home near my station. She is only 12 years old. Almost on a daily basis, she runs away from her carers and comes here. We try to find the carer and get in touch with them. We observe her, talk to her and prevent harm. She often gets very upset and anxious, so we try to reassure her.

“On the railway, you see situations like this everywhere, all the time. If no one was there, who knows what would happen. You hear lots of stories of sexual abuse happening at empty stations – thankfully, we’re there to look out for the young girl, but at an empty station you never know what could happen.

“I’ve been on the railway for 23 years. Many stations are already short staffed. At many stops like Broadstairs and Deal, there are no staff members at all. It’s no surprise we get lots of complaints from customers about the state of those stations, and about anti-social behaviour at them. With no oversight, you never know what could happen there. Kids are always jumping onto the tracks. And then you obviously get a lot of elderly people who can’t use the ticket machines and they can’t order online, so they need help from us to buy their tickets.”