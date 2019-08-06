Trump and Johnson: two sides of the same coin

It seems that newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson has much in common with US President Donald Trump, apart from donning a similar floppy, blonde cut. A new era has dawned in western politics, whereby the winning ticket might now be predicated on how far your racism and hate for women spans. Both Trump and Johnson have not shied away from either, publicly and consistently reinforcing their xenophobic and misogynistic views.

Two weeks ago, Trump published a series of racist tweets against Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), all four women of colour, demeaning their ability to effectively lead their constituencies based on their heritage, urging them to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested places”.

Although unknown for his sophisticated articulation, Trump’s tweets articulated a deeper theme that has defined US politics for a long time. If you are not white, your heritage is in danger of being lumped together into a pile of other non-white countries, regardless of its unique history, culture, and peoples. If you are not white, your patriotism and “Americanness” will constantly be up for contestation.

Dangerous consequences

Days after Trump posted the offensive tweets against the four Congresswomen, crowds at Trump’s 2020 campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina chanted “send her back” referring to Representative Omar, who arrived in the US over 30 years ago as a child refugee from Somalia. The bigoted language used by Trump himself during the rally, referring to the four representatives as “hate filled extremists”, and from his supporters, are representative of what is to be expected during the 2020 presidential campaign. It is time to be unquestioningly clear that “Make America Great Again” means make America white.