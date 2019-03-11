Trump's troop withdrawal risks exacerbating west African conflict

In the second decade of the "war on terror", the United States's anti-insurgency efforts have increasingly moved into the shadows: fewer boots on the ground, more drones and special forces. This can make the US-led coalition's operational failures easier to conceal while hiding the cost of its deeper strategic retreat.

A notable example is a swathe of countries in west-central Africa, where attacks by armed groups with a loose affiliation to al-Qaida or its offshoots are now routine. Their growing campaigns also expose a faultline in the Trump administration's "America first" strategy: how can an enemy be defeated when the tools to oppose it are gradually depleted?

The question is already sharp in the Middle East, where short memories tempt the dangerous notion that ISIS is finished. Yet that movement, despite elements being cornered in a last redoubt in eastern Syria, still has chances to revive its insurgency in Iraq thanks to reconstruction failures and Sunni resentment at marginalisation by a predominantly Shi’a and pro-Iran government (see "Trump vs ISIS: phantom victory", 31 January 2019).

For all that, Trump is intent on fulfilling his campaign commitments to bring the boys home. That includes withdrawal from Syria, scaling back in Iraq, and halving troop numbers in Afghanistan to 7,000 (a stage in eventual complete withdrawal). Trump's echo of American weariness with overseas wars, now joined by relief at ISIS's apparent withering and even talk of a deal with the Taliban, all give his overall aim a plausible veneer.

Nonetheless, underlying realities cannot be wished away. It may thus prove harder than it looks for the United States to turn its back on countries where its own military and political efforts have inflicted so much damage (see "A war of minds: beyond 2001-18", 12 October 2018).

Regarding al-Qaida too, complacency can prove dangerous. That group, initial focus of the US's war, is now seen as an almost pale forerunner of ISIS. The US government's $1 million bounty on the head of Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama, can even be interpreted as a sign of more of al-Qaida's retreat than any recharge. But this also is misleading, as the network effects of the group's years of struggle have enabled its affiliates to become embedded in many areas, including Africa.

“We are not winning”

Here, a relatively neglected aspect of Trump's drawdown policy is its likely consequences in the Sahel region, not least at a time when paramilitary clusters loosely connected to al-Qaida are ever more skilled in waging asymmetrical war. No wonder, then, that Trump's instincts are provoking concern in high places, from Ouagadougou to the Pentagon:

“The shift has unnerved African commanders in Burkina Faso and neighboring nations in the Sahel, a vast sub-Saharan scrubland increasingly racked by bombings, massacres, kidnappings and attacks on hotels frequented by Westerners“ (see Eric Schmitt, "Where Terrorism Is Rising in Africa and the U.S. Is Leaving", New York Times, 1 March 2019).

The United States military's Africa Command (Africom) deploys 6,000 troops and 1,000 civilian personnel across the continent. But it now plans to reduce the total number by a tenth by January 2022, and the contingent of special-operation commandos by a quarter (there are around 1,200 at present).

Trump's drawdown makes limited sense if viewed in the context of the calamitous US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which persisted through the two-term presidencies of George W Bush and Barack Obama. Even the latter's less than full-on intervention in Libya contributed to protracted instability.