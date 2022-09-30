This week, just six days after the crisis broke over chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, prime minister Liz Truss made it crystal clear that there would be no turning back – the transformation of the economy towards neoliberal market fundamentalism would not be halted, still less reversed.

The surprise is not that she took this view but that anyone expected otherwise. After all, throughout the Tory leadership election campaign she had focused on the kind of economy she believed the country needed, and when she won the election and formed the government, those chosen for the Cabinet shared that vision. In addition, her key advisors at No 10 were almost all drawn from the right-wing think tanks, especially the groups based in the Tufton Street premises owned by businessman Richard Smith.

An earlier column, just over a month ago, argued that this incoming Truss government was rigidly and determinedly going for the full neoliberal model – more than Thatcher, more than Reagan and in all probability more than that earliest manifestation of the new world economic order, Pinochet’s Chile.

We sensed that Truss had a sense of urgency to act for the ideological neoliberals that she represents, many of whom believed that Boris Johnson had always been focused on his personal success at the expense of market fundamentalism.

The Truss group and its key supporters are far more intensely focused on the five basic elements of neoliberal policy-making:

Restrict labour rights and union powers

Minimise financial regulation while organising taxation to reward wealth

Shrink the state while centralising its power, especially through control of the purse

Devolve responsibilities while restricting public funding

Further privatise public assets including energy, utilities, transport, health, social care, education and housing

In the UK, much of this policy-making was embraced during the 1980s and has been further developed in the years of Conservative government since 2015, with all going tolerably well until COVID-19 came along. The pandemic demonstrated painfully that a deregulated free-market economy is deeply flawed and cannot handle such a crisis. Johnson’s government had no option but to take charge and spend heavily.

True, Johnson denied that need for many weeks, his speech in Greenwich in February 2020 demonstrating the full extent of his resistance to such action. It is also true that his government’s later handling of the pandemic – cronyism, chumocracy, corruption and all – was not a bad time for some of the more shadowy elements of the British elite. Even so, it was not what market fundamentalism was meant to be about, leaving Truss and those around her to rescue the vision. That is the context for the Kwarteng budget.

What is interesting is the bitter public reaction to what the Truss group see as central to their outlook, the tax cuts for the wealthy. Away from government, though, that was bound to be controversial, especially in the context of the cost-of-living crisis. The best explanation for Truss’s behaviour is as a mixture of ideology, hubris and sheer arrogance, generated and strengthened within a coterie of adherents who are simply out of touch with the lives of most people.

It’s hardly surprising, given historical precedents such as the suddenness and intensity of the poll tax riots four decades ago that did much to end Margaret Thatcher’s time in Downing Street. We are not at the riot stage yet, but the Truss government is now in serious trouble, 20 or more points behind in the opinion polls, and with an election already starting to appear over the political horizon.