US elections 2020 in video

Live discussion: What's going on in Trump's must-win states

Can we trust the polls? What's the blanket media coverage not telling us? Hear our editor-in-chief, Mary Fitzgerald, describe what she's seeing and hearing across the country, from regular citizens to social justice activists to right-wing militias arming themselves for election day.

Plus: get the inside scoop on openDemocracy's latest big 'follow-the-money' investigation which lifts the lid on how Trump-linked groups are going global with their culture wars.

Hear from:

David Corn Washington DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst and co-author the New York Times no. 1 bestselling book ‘Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump’

Remi Bak Policy officer, European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights

Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy Lydia Namubiru Africa editor, openDemocracy

