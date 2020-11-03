US elections 2020 in video

If you could say one thing to US voters ahead of the election, what would it be?
Here's what Yanis Varoufakis, British MP and David Lammy MP, our Africa editor Lydia Namiburu and Libya expert Tarek Megerisi had to say.
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker: 'Stop voting from a place of fear'
We talked to the Green Party candidates for president and vice-president: they are on the ballot in thirty states and have the most popular policies, so how come you've never heard of them?
Jo Jorgensen: 'Corporations will actually write the law'
The Libertarian candidate explains how the US police ends up having tanks to deploy.
Latoya Stafford: 'We can change it. The time is now'
She came out to protest against the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville and has been out ever since. Hear her tell us why.
Jecorey Arthur: 'Louisville is the capital of American racism'
The youngest person ever to be elected to the Louisville City Council explains why his town lies at the heart of US problems with race.
Yanis Varoufakis: What I want to say to US voters
The Greek MP and former finance minister sympathises with a difficult choice.
David Lammy: What I want to say to US voters
The British MP and shadow cabinet minister tells us about the US values that he wants to win out.
Paul Mason: What I want to say to US voters
The British political journalist has a lesson from US history to share with you.
Will there be violence on polling day in the US – and afterwards?
Democrats and Trump supporters have one thing in common: each side thinks the other might turn violent if they don't win.
What do you think of Joe Biden?
Love him or loathe him, this election has been all about Trump. What about the other guy? We talk to ordinary voters, activists, a Louisville city councillor and an expert on far-right militias.
Live discussion: What's going on in Trump's must-win states
Can we trust the polls? What's the blanket media coverage not telling us? Hear our editor-in-chief, Mary Fitzgerald, describe what she's seeing and hearing across the country, from regular citizens to social justice activists to right-wing militias arming themselves for election day.
Plus: get the inside scoop on openDemocracy's latest big 'follow-the-money' investigation which lifts the lid on how Trump-linked groups are going global with their culture wars.
Hear from:
David Corn Washington DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst and co-author the New York Times no. 1 bestselling book ‘Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump’
Remi Bak Policy officer, European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights
Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy Lydia Namubiru Africa editor, openDemocracy
Lydia Namubiru Africa editor, openDemocracy
Brian Hughes: How militias might intimidate voters at US election
Should Americans worry about 'gun-toting gangs' on polling day? Yes, says Brian Hughes, associate director for the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, Washington DC. Here's why it got so bad.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.