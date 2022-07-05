“I lived through the aftermath of Cyclone Pam – a category 5 cyclone. [5 is the highest category for tropical cyclones, deemed ‘catastrophic’. Regarded as one of the worst natural disasters in Vanuatu’s history, Pam ripped through the country in 2015.] But the current rate of recovery has been exceedingly slow. Our main source of electricity is petrol, so the recent spikes have caused most households to reduce their electricity consumption. There have been pleas for more reliance on green energy, but we don’t yet have the infrastructure, technical expertise or money to achieve this.

“A lot of our skilled workers have left to pick fruit in Australia and New Zealand. The money they send back has helped to keep a lot of families afloat, despite the shortage of jobs. But these workers often possess essential skills needed for recovery, such as carpentry, construction and road maintenance.

“Moreover, our country is reliant on imports. The increase of shipping costs means the cost of goods has increased as well. The Department of Agriculture has actively advocated for backyard gardening to help citizens reduce their grocery expenditure. This initiative has really emphasised the appreciation for gardening and being environmentally conscious. In essence, we’re trying our best to adapt to our circumstances with whatever available means we have.”

Bleached coral at low tide at Eton Beach, Efate, Vanuatu | Nick Turner / Alamy Stock Photo

‘Greetings from Paradise’

Gilbert Fries, from Luxembourg, has run a hotel and restaurant on Espiritu Santo for six years. This is one of Vanuatu’s largest islands, where James A. Michener wrote ‘Tales of the South Pacific’ (1947).

“I notice even slight changes in the coastline, but in the last two years the changes have become strikingly severe. In July 2019, the ever-rising flood destroyed one of our buildings on the beach and washed away thousands of tonnes of sand, never to be seen again. So yes, I’m directly and immediately affected and the water is not yet at my back, but it’s already rising around my feet.

“By May 2022, the waterline had moved inland by more than 1.5 metres and the beach had caved in by a total of more than 60 centimetres, so thousands of tonnes more material and sand have been washed away. Each flooding or spilling over also salinated the hinterland and destroyed vegetables and orchards.

“Although there have been slight droughts in recent years, there is still sufficient rainfall for agriculture and water supply. But we have also experienced considerable coral bleaching, as is the case in the Great Barrier Reef.

“My adopted country is a paradise. I see no reason to leave it unless I’m driven out.”

‘Cemeteries are giving up their bones’

Willy Missack is technical advisor to the Vanuatu Climate Action Network. Set up in 2012, it links more than 70 organisations including government agencies, faith-based groups and academics. He is studying for a PhD at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

“I’m 32 years old and I can see the effects of climate change in Vanuatu. I’ve seen cemeteries taken away by the sea. In one, on Pele island, north of Efate island [home to Port Vila], I saw bones. I asked the local community why this is happening, but they said they did not know. Ten years ago, they had a nice beach, now the sea has taken over. In a short period of time, people are losing their culture. Hearts are breaking. Where your ancestors were is where you have a feeling of belonging. People are very sad. It’s a taboo to disturb cemeteries and rip out a bit of your cultural heritage.