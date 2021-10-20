Why do Hungary’s climate change-fearing voters keep electing Viktor Orbán?

I found it very hard to find enthusiastic Viktor Orbán supporters. You can speak to hundreds of people in parts of Hungary where the governing party has been getting an overwhelming chunk of the vote for more than a decade, and very few will have much positive to say about the far-Right governing party or its prime minister.

But when I was last there, shortly before the pandemic struck, people would often say, with a little reluctance, that they’d kept voting for him anyway.

After hours of discussion in icy streets and boozy bars in February 2020, a number of reasons for this choice became clear. But top of the list were house prices and history.

Across the world, right-wing, authoritarian regimes like the one in Hungary are one of the biggest blocks to action on climate change. And so we can’t understand global climate politics without understanding their ongoing support.

This reluctance to act is despite the fact that global heating is a major concern to Hungarian voters. Crossing the country, it’s easy to see why. Come from the Balkans to the south or Austria to the west, and you descend from the Alps onto a flat plain, called the Pannonian Basin. If you continue north or east, into Ukraine, or Romania, or Slovakia, you climb up again, into the Carpathians.

Until a million years ago, the land that’s now Hungary was underwater, the bed of what was the Pannonian Sea. Around a thousand years ago, at the turn of the ninth and tenth centuries, the Hungarian people came from the Eurasian Steppe to the east, and conquered this low-lying, fertile land, followed, a couple of centuries later, by Roma people from East India. Until a century ago, Hungary occupied pretty much the whole of this plain: it was trimmed in the Treaty of Trianon in 1919 as a loser of the First World War, a point of much political contention to this day.

But the very geography that made this land so attractive a millennium ago makes it dangerously susceptible to heatwaves and droughts. The snowy peaks around it hold back rain and snow, leaving the land to parch in their rain shadow. This summer, Hungary had its hottest July on record. Lake Velence, in the centre of the country, has lost nearly half of its water in the past two years. A survey earlier this year showed that 87% of Hungarians are anxious about climate change.

And the pain isn’t being felt equally. Officially, the Roma population is only 3.2% of the country, but many hide their identity from the state: my friends in the community suspect the real figure is more like 10%.