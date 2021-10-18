Mexico once led the way on climate policies. Now, it has taken a step backwards

In a region rife with poverty, inequality, corruption and climate disaster, being the country with the highest CO 2 emissions is not a compliment; but that’s Mexico.

Despite not being the largest or richest country in Latin America, Mexico has been cementing its path towards fossil fuel dependence over the past 20 years.

As in every Latin American nation, oil has contributed to Mexico's economic growth, despite wind and solar generation tripling in the past five years.

Past administration had positioned Mexico as an important player in climate negotiations; in 2012 it became one of the first nations to introduce climate change legislation.

However, with the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, or AMLO as he is best known, as president in 2018, the situation quickly became distressing.

In February 2021, AMLO submitted a bill (which was fast-tracked due to COVID-19) to the Chamber of Deputies called the Electricity Industry Bill, which proposed to reverse the current regulation, created in the energy reforms of 2013, and halt private energy investment in the country. The intention was to secure energy sovereignty, a long-running concern in Mexican politics.

However, the result was the prioritization of the government's own aging, fossil-fueled power plants.

This bill was a clear step back in the clean energy path and contributed to the sense that AMLO has a ‘fossil fuel obsession’. The Mexican government, however, said that the pandemic had caused a drop in electricity demand, and that due to the intermittent nature of renewable energy projects, it could not risk oscillation in the electricity system.