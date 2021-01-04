Will Trump push Democrats to victory in Georgia?

Journalist Greg Palast has been investigating voter suppression in Georgia for years. Speaking on our recent podcast, he rejected the notion that internal Republican strife will have much impact.

“The people who are telling Republicans not to vote, they’re outsiders. Georgia Republicans understand what's on the line and they will vote,” he said. “The White Evangelicals, which make up about 40% of their electorate – they will vote. They go to the polls like zombies. It's like ‘The Walking Dead’: no matter what, you can chop off an arm, they'll go.”

As the race closes, most polls have the two parties neck and neck. If correct, that’s another sign that many conservative and libertarian-leaning voters who refused to vote for Trump in November will back the Republicans this time round in the Senate race.

“There's a difference between what I support personally, and what I think the government should do,” one Atlanta-based lawyer said, when discussing why he was voting Republican despite being ‘pro-choice’, and disagreeing with Republicans on a number of other issues.

“I don't think that the government should just give out free money to everybody,” he explained, adding: “It's harder, I think, for a lot of people to admit on the record that they're Republican and in particular that they voted for Trump… There's a snap judgment: you just must be a racist or a sexist and you don't care about people.

“If I had to wager I'd say the Republicans are going to win. My hope is that people will look at the playing field and say: ‘Hey, look, I want a government that works together. I want a government that compromises because you can't always win.’ And the best way to get to that is to have a Republican Senate.”

Problems with democracy

And yet, although few local Republicans will admit it, Georgia itself is an example of the dangers of prolonged one-party rule. Decades of Republican dominance in state institutions have allowed legislators to rig the system in their favour through gerrymandering and voter suppression in predominantly Democratic districts.

These are problems not only in Georgia, but in many places across the country (and gerrymandering is a game long played by both Democrats and Republicans). Any incoming administration serious about rebuilding trust in politics would make both issues – and wider democratic renewal – a top priority. Biden has given lip service to this but it remains to be seen whether there is the political will, let alone the opportunity.

Meanwhile Trump’s repeated, baseless allegations of fraud are wreaking longer-term damage on the democratic process.

“Everybody here has seen this blatant fraud that’s taken place,” Matthew told us in McDonaugh. “We’re not going to be put in a hole, put in a ditch and be stepped on with hypocrisy any longer. We’re going to take control, take up arms and defend ourselves.”

This erosion of faith isn't just a problem for Republicans. Over the past few months we've travelled across vast swathes of the United States, talking to voters from all walks of life. Everywhere we've gone, it's been clear that both party establishments need to find ways to better connect with the citizens they claim to serve.

In early December, Trump framed the choice facing Georgia voters thus: “[You] will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar. Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country.”

But just a few doors down the road from where Matthew, Norma and other residents were gathering to hear Kelly Loeffler this weekend, the message had evidently not cut through.

Melanie, a 32-year-old hospitality worker, was finishing her shift in PJ’s Cafe. She’d never heard of Loeffler, and doesn’t follow politics: “Republicans and Democrats, they’re both the same. Everyone knows the system’s got to change but no one wants to do it.

“Our current president is in his late seventies. Our new president is even older. There is no way either of those men can relate to me and what’s going on with my family.”

