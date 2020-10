Популизм среднего класса в Украине: в поисках “настоящего народа”

Is Donald Trump a fascist? Are the Proud Boys like the English Defence League – with guns? Join us to discuss the how the far Right is becoming 'mainstream' in the US, what we can do about it – and what happens after 3 November.

Free live discussion on Thursday 15 October at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT

Hear from:

Brian Hughes Associate director for the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, Washington DC

Bethan Johnson Doctoral candidate in Department of History, University of Cambridge

Eviane Leidig Head of publishing at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right and a postdoc affiliate at the Center for Research on Extremism, University of Oslo

Ashley Mattheis Researches the use of online platforms to circulate far-Right, male supremacist and White supremacist ideologies

Mark Potok For twenty years a leader and top analyst at the anti-racist Southern Poverty Law Center, is now a senior fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy