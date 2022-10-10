“We drove for almost 150 kilometres just so she could have an abortion,” said Marte Manca, an activist from a local branch of the transfeminist group Non Una di Meno, based in Marche, a region in east-central Italy.

Last week, the group received a message from a woman living near Ancona, the region’s main city. She had tried to have an abortion in her local hospital, but the doctors had told her the wait would be 20 days.

“She was afraid she would have been out of time by then,” Manca explained. “There weren’t enough gynaecologists available to perform abortions in that hospital. In fact there’s only one, the others are conscientious objectors.”

By law, abortion is universally available in Italy up to 90 days from conception, including a waiting period of a week. However, doctors are allowed to refuse to perform abortions – and in Marche, 70% of gynaecologists refuse to do so.

Group members drove the woman to Ascoli, another city in the region, where the non-profit family counselling clinic AIED sends doctors once a week to perform abortions in the local hospital.

Non Una di Meno Marche started this service during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the health emergency made access to abortion more difficult. After receiving a pregnant person’s request for help, members of the group phone around the hospitals to find where the procedure is available, take the woman there, and wait outside.

“We have been accompanying women to hospitals for nearly three years now,” said Manca, explaining that the group had been active and campaigning for abortion rights since 2018. At that time, he added, the local government was centre Left and the percentage of conscientious objectors was “lower than today, but still high. And we were there”.