Anti-LGBTIQ ‘conversion therapy’ occurs worldwide, new study reveals

The 81-page study reviews existing laws and research and contains the findings of a new survey of more than 500 LGBTIQ people in 80 countries along with a series of in-depth interviews and testimonies.

Amie Bishop, the researcher who wrote the report, told openDemocracy that many of the LGBTIQ people she interviewed found recalling their experiences extremely painful, but “they wanted their stories published” to expose the practice as “physical, sexual, and psychological abuse”.

Only four countries in the world have completely banned conversion therapy – Taiwan (in 2018), Malta (2015), Ecuador (2014) and Brazil (where such a law was introduced in 1999, repealed in 2017, then reintroduced last year) – though some partial bans exist in other places.

The report notes that these practices have been described as “unethical, unscientific, and ineffective and, in some instances, tantamount to torture" by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and says they have been “condemned” by major medical and mental health associations in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Bishop and Sjödin called on the World Health Organisation to join other international bodies in condemning ‘conversion therapy’. But Bishop noted that enforcing bans on these practices is challenging as “there is not one definitive form of conversion therapy”.

While approximately two-thirds of survey respondents said they had been ‘coerced’ into these activities, about one-third said they had sought them out themselves. For Bishop, this finding reflects the profound effects of internalised homophobia and transphobia “when your family, your faith, and your community are all condemning you”.

“I keep thinking of one interviewee from Algeria who had tried various approaches to change”, she said, recalling how this person had told her several times: “I just want to be acceptable”.

“Laws are important and can certainly help”, Bishop continued, yet these practices can take a wide range of forms and are ultimately fueled by “societal and internalised homophobia and transphobia” and the idea “that being LGBTIQ is pathological, disordered, and unacceptable”.