Women in cities across the Balkans have been protesting for their rights, and for significant legislative and governmental change, since late September. The reasons that sparked the protests differ between countries, but the women’s anger is the same.

In the Serbian capital of Belgrade, protests have been going on for more than a month. What started as a howl of rage against a pro-government tabloid for publishing an interview with a serial rapist led to a series of wider demonstrations for women’s rights. These protests, which are being called ‘the women’s revolution’, began on 28 September and have taken place most Fridays since.

Across the border to the east, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, women in multiple cities took to the streets in mid-October to raise their voices after the most recent case of femicide, proclaiming: “Enough – no more”.

Serbia: interview with rapist

Women's Solidarity, a feminist collective from Belgrade, initially called for action following an interview with a rapist in Serbian newspaper Informer. Recently released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence, the unrepentant rapist described the rape he committed and gave ‘advice’ to women on how to react if he decides to attack them.

The collective’s Jelena Riznić pointed out that women who survived violence remain invisible, their experiences are not in the public eye, they do not get justice – yet the rapist got his exclusive.

“That's why we decided to react – and practically. We wanted to take the rebellion to the streets and loudly announce that this is unacceptable,” she said.

It wasn’t just the interview, Riznić said; the protests also targeted the entire social and institutional set-up within Serbia, “in which women are not trusted, in which they are blamed for the violence they have suffered, in which they are humiliated and left to live with a sense of fear and insecurity because the institutions will not protect them”.

Among the messages of anger seen on placards and banners were ‘no more’, ‘rage in the streets – justice for women and girls’, ‘these witches don’t burn’. People also chanted ‘women’s revolution’, ‘educate your sons’ and ‘woman to woman solidarity’.

“The past year was filled with ‘mass triggers’ – testimonies of surviving violence that came from the most diverse contexts, from the most diverse women, which showed that violence can take many forms and that women are not safe anywhere,” Riznić said.

Women in Belgrade became fearful after the rapist’s release; information on his location was even shared on social media. This highlighted the real problem – the system fails to deal with this type of offender once they have left prison.

That’s why one of the protesters’ demands is to create a legal “registry of all rapists and abusers” (based on one that already exists for paedophiles), explained Riznić, “in cooperation with women's organisations that deal with these issues”.

Other demands are: remove the Informer interview from all platforms; stop public funding of tabloid media that report unethically on violence against women; require all media to follow the guidelines on such reporting drawn up by the group Journalists Against Violence.

The demands have not been met, so the protests will continue, organisers say. Another protest is scheduled for Tuesday 1 November.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: femicide

“Our pain, your shame!” shouted women at the protests that erupted spontaneously across Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) two weeks ago, in reaction to the femicide of a 32-year-old woman by her husband in the north-west town of Bihać.

The fact that “women took to the streets in 19 cities and municipalities in BiH in less than 48 hours is a big success,” said Milica Pralica from Oštra nula, an NGO based in the city of Banja Luka. She added: “In Sarajevo, women blocked the road and marched. We came out for each other, to say ‘Enough!’”

The main message from the Bosnian streets is that crimes against women must be called by their real names – so it’s not a crime of passion but a femicide, not a family tragedy but a murder.

“We are here to say, we are not your mothers, wives, sisters, daughters. We are nobody’s business or private property. We are our own, noisy and determined to defend each other. We are here to say that we are not guilty,” Enisa Raković from the NGO Voice of Women told openDemocracy.

“For us activists and fighters for women’s human rights, this was more than an alarm that we must raise our voice, united and stronger than ever before,” said Raković.