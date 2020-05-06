Balkans women face closed clinics and unsafe abortions under COVID-19

In March, as Albania entered its national COVID-19 lockdown, Stela*, from a poor Egyptian family living in Tirana, began to worry that she was pregnant. Unsure of where to go for help during the pandemic, which has caused many clinics to suspend sexual and reproductive health services, she decided to “self-abort”.

She managed to reach a hospital a few days later, and found out that she wasn’t pregnant, but she had already tried a dangerous “traditional way” to end pregnancies. "I got a glass full of red wine, boiled it well, emptied the contents of a package of aspirin [containing several tablets], mixed it until they all melted and I drank it,” Stela explains.

While women in Albania have had rights to safe, legal abortion, on request, since 1995, the pandemic has shut down many of these services. While reduced access to abortion under coronavirus has become a major news issue internationally, it has not been reported by the media in most of the Western Balkans.

As in other countries, rights advocates warn that restricted access is deepening pre-existing divides, with poor and migrant women hardest hit. Bruna Hylviu, Executive Director of the Albania Center of Population and Development, fears that one of the consequences of COVID-19 will be a rise in unsafe abortions.

She says her group, which is a member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), usually runs mobile clinics that are the only providers of abortion services for many migrant and rural women. Although Albania began easing its lockdown at the start of May, these mobile clinics are still not operating.

In Tirana, Albania’s capital, gynaecologist Avenir Balili said that his private clinic is also “closed for the second month in a row because of patients’ fear [to contract the virus] and their inability to move".

He is using Skype to continue consultations during the lockdown, which is set to last until June. Women living in more remote areas, and without internet access, are likely suffering the most from the lack of gynaecological services during the crisis, said Balili.

But Mirela Rista, a doctor at the Koço Glozheni obstetrics and gynaecology hospital in Tirana, said these services were now almost impossible to access in the city too.

During the first six weeks of Albania’s lockdown, Rista said, most abortions were being postponed as well as contraceptive consultations. Since then, the situation for women has worsened and "the pandemic has led to the closure of gynaecological services in private clinics and in all public institutions”.

Suspended services worldwide

Around the world, the coronavirus outbreak is challenging every national health system. A survey conducted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) found that thousands of clinics have closed, and many countries are experiencing shortages of contraceptives and HIV medicines too.

These impacts have received widespread media coverage internationally. The World Health Organization has classified reproductive health services as “essential” and governments including in France, Ireland, England and Wales have introduced new measures to enable telemedicine appointments for medical abortions.

The Balkans region has been particularly affected by clinic closures, according to IPPF’s survey, while another report from IPPF and the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights found that some services for Roma girls and women have been suspended across Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.