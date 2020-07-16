Women are being forced to give birth ‘alone’, in post-lockdown Armenia and Ukraine

In other countries, including the UK and US, similar bans against birth companions, introduced by individual hospitals and health systems at the start of the pandemic, were the subject of significant local controversy and were reversed.

But in Eurasia, forcing women to give birth alone has deep roots. In the USSR, no relatives or partners were allowed to enter maternity wards. “Extra fuss – that's how they feel about it,” says Olga Gorbenko, co-founder of the Natural Rights Ukraine NGO, while “it is actually dangerous for a woman who gives birth to be alone.”

Anastasiya Salnykova, also a co-founder of this organisation, criticised president Zelensky’s call to “fight the demographic crisis” during COVID-19. It is based, she said, on “the premise that women have to give birth, as it is their function, no matter what the circumstances are”. She urged the government to focus on improving maternity care instead.

In Armenia, even before the pandemic, many women who wanted to have their partner or another companion with them while they gave birth would have struggled to do so. Despite government guidelines recognising the moral and psychological support provided by companions, they were only allowed into private rooms not public wards, and doctors could, at their discretion, refuse to let them in.

In Yerevan, several of the women that openDemocracy spoke to also described feeling disrespected, humiliated or endangered while in hospital – before and during COVID-19.

E.T., who gave birth in early May, described how “the doctor was shouting at me when I was in extreme pain.”

Another woman said that while maternity care is supposedly covered by the public health system, she had to pay some money to all the medical staff to be treated well when she had her first child, in 2014. “They were very kind to me, which I cannot say about the other woman in the room who hadn’t paid.”

Sona Burnazyan, a psychologist and founder of the online project Happy Delivery in Armenia, says that poorer women with less education are more likely to be treated disrespectfully – and may not speak up about it “because they are also treated disrespectfully in their families, where they always feel secondary”.

According to the most recent Armenian Demographic and Health Survey, 66% of women who gave birth in the country between 2010 and 2015 did not attend university, and about 40% had below-average living standards.